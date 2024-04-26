        <
          Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

          Jordan Morgan's NFL draft profile (0:40)

          Check out some of the top highlights from Arizona OT Jordan Morgan. (0:40)

          • Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff WriterApr 26, 2024, 04:15 AM
              Rob Demovsky is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Green Bay Packers. He has covered the Packers since 1997 and joined ESPN in 2013. Demovsky is a two-time Wisconsin Sportswriter of the Year as selected by the NSSA. You can follow him on Twitter at @RobDemovsky.
          GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The 2024 NFL draft (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to make 11 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 25 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

          ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Packers' selections as they are made.

          A look at each of Green Bay's scheduled selections:

          Analysis of every pick | Updated depth chart

          Round 1, No. 25 overall: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

          My take: If you're going to make Jordan Love one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, which they will soon, you better make sure you can protect him. That's why taking an offensive lineman in the first round for the first time in 13 years made so much sense -- even though Morgan was the seventh tackle to come off the board in the first 25 picks. The only real blemish on Morgan's resume was a torn ACL late in the 2022 season. He had planned to declare for the 2023 draft if not for the injury. Instead, he returned to play in every game last season

          Key stats: While some project him to be a guard in the NFL, he played 98% of his college snaps at left tackle. "Really feel like he can play four positions for us," said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who prefers versatile offensive linemen. "[He's] our kind of guy." He did not have a blown block in 306 run blocking plays in 2023, which was the third-most run blocking plays without a blown block by any Power 5 lineman. He allowed just two sacks in 454 pass-blocking plays last season.

          Ties to the team to know: While Morgan won't get the chance to learn first hand from David Bakhtiari, that the former All-Pro left tackle was released earlier this offseason. However, Morgan considers himself something of a student of Bakhtiari's play. "I've been watching David Bakhtiari for a long time," Morgan said shortly after he was picked.

          What's next: Gutekunst said he had opportunities to move back (some of those taking him out of the first round) and gain more picks, but he can still do some serious damage on Day 2 with four picks -- two in the second round (Nos. 41 and 58 overall) and two in the third round (Nos. 88 and 91). He also has enough capital to move up earlier in the second round to go after someone like Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean, who many projected to be a first-round pick but went unselected.

          Remaining picks

          Round 2: No. 41 (via New York Jets)

          Round 2: No. 58

          Round 3: No. 88

          Round 3: No. 91 (via Buffalo)

          Round 4: No. 126

          Round 5: No. 169

          Round 6: No. 202

          Round 6: No. 219

          Round 7: No. 245

          Round 7: No. 255