JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2024 NFL draft began on Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Jacksonville Jaguars are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, which started with the No. 23 overall pick.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Jaguars' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Jacksonville's scheduled selections:

Round 1: No. 23: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

My take: Thomas is one of the biggest (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) and fastest receivers in the draft (4.33 40-yard dash at the combine). His production in the SEC was elite in 2023: 17.3 yards per catch, 17 TD catches. He gives the Jaguars something they haven't had since Allen Robinson II (2014-17): Someone who can go up and get 50-50 balls and provide a big red-zone target. The Jaguars threw few end-zone fade routes the past several seasons, but that should change with Thomas, who had 10 TD catches on go or fade routes last season, the second-most in FBS to Rome Odunze.

Will he start as a rookie?: The Jaguars signed WR Gabe Davis to a three-year freeagent contract in March and he and Thomas will be the starters outside, with Christian Kirk in the slot and TE Evan Engram moving around the formation. The question is what this means for Zay Jones, who is in the final year of his contract and coming off a season in which he missed eight games because of knee injuries.

Key stat: Thomas had 12 touchdown catches on passes of at least 20 yards downfield last season at LSU, the most by any FBS player in a season since ESPN Stats & Information began tracking air yards in 2011.

What's next: The Jaguars passed on the top cornerbacks (Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold) and edge rushers Jared Verse and Dallas Turner when they traded down. Those are still positions the Jaguars need to address in the early part of the draft, as well as finding an offensive tackle because Cam Robinson and Walker Little are both in the final year of their contracts. The Jaguars have picks 48 and 96 on Friday, but they have two fourth-round and two fifth-round picks, so they do have some capital if they want to make a move to add an additional pick on Friday.

Remaining picks

Round 2: No. 48

Round 3: No. 96*

Round 4: No. 114

Round 4: No. 116 (from New Orleans)

Round 5: No. 153

Round 5: No. 167 (from Minnesota)

Round 6: No. 212*

Round 7: No. 236

Note: An asterisk denotes a compensatory selection.