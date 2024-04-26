        <
        >

          Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

          • Alaina Getzenberg, ESPNApr 26, 2024, 03:30 AM
            Close
              Alaina Getzenberg is a staff writer who covers the Buffalo Bills and the NFL. She joined ESPN in 2021. Alaina was previously a beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer and has also worked for CBS Sports and the Dallas Morning News. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley. You can follow her via Twitter @agetzenberg.

          BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The 2024 NFL draft began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to make 10 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 33 selection of the second round on Thursday night.

          ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Bills' selections as they are made.

          A look at each of Buffalo's scheduled selections:

          Analysis of every pick | Updated depth chart