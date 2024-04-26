Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The 2024 NFL draft began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to make 10 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 33 selection of the second round on Thursday night.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Bills' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Buffalo's scheduled selections: