LOS ANGELES -- The 2024 NFL draft began Thursday night in Detroit and wraps up on Saturday. The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 12 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Broncos' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Denver's scheduled selections:

Round 1, No. 12: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

My take: The Broncos thought enough of Nix to make him the sixth quarterback off the board among the draft's first 12 picks. The draft many consider to be the gold standard for quarterbacks -- 1983, that included John Elway -- had six quarterbacks selected in the first round overall, but just two of those in the first 10 picks. Nix's efficiency -- he completed at least 71% of his passes in all 14 games this past season and was at 74.9% completion rate for the season overall -- makes him an easy fit in Sean Payton's offense, as do his mobility and experience (61 games in five college seasons). The Broncos need far more of the QB Nix was at Oregon rather than Auburn given he threw 29 and 45 touchdowns, respectively, in his two seasons in Eugene. He did not have more than 16 touchdown passes in any of his three seasons at Auburn.

Will he start as a rookie? The Broncos made a trade to acquire Zach Wilson earlier this week and Nix said Thursday night he believed he was in a "good situation to learn and grow." It will be intriguing to see what kind of timeline Payton has in mind for Nix. In his long run in New Orleans, Payton never had a rookie quarterback on the roster selected higher than the third round and never had a rookie quarterback who was realistically expected to play any time soon given Drew Brees' long run behind center. Jarrett Stidham, who started the final two games of the 2023 season after Russell Wilson was benched, is also part of the QB competition.

Key stat: The big number is eight, as in eight consecutive years the Broncos have missed the playoffs since Peyton Manning retired at the end of 2015. Nix's arrival will ramp up, at least in the public domain, the questions to Payton about when Nix will be ready to be the team's starter, given where the Broncos selected him in a historical offensive run overall in draft history. The environment Nix steps into doesn't include a lot of patience, from fans, or maybe even Payton, who benched a nine-time Pro Bowl selection in Wilson before the end of the season because he didn't like the way things looked on offense, especially in the red zone.

What's next: The Broncos don't currently have a second-round pick and don't pick on Day 2 until No. 76 overall. They still have far more needs than their seven remaining picks in hand given the departures this offseason, including Wilson, safety Justin Simmons and linebacker Josey Jewell. And that gives them the ability to take the highest-graded players when their picks roll around without regard to needs. And an edge player, a cornerback, a tight end and a cornerback are just the start of that list.

Round 3: No. 76

Round 4: No. 121

Round 5: No. 136

Round 5: No. 145

Round 5: No. 147

Round 6: No. 207

Round 7: No. 256 (via Jets)