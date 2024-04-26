Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The 2024 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursdasy in Detroit. The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 15 selection of the first round.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Colts' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Indianapolis' scheduled selections:

Round 1: No. 15 overall Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

My take: The Colts could have gone several directions with this pick, but they went with a player they had conviction about versus pinpointing a position of greater weakness. Indianapolis had significant pass-rush production last season, with 51 sacks. But instead of moving on to other areas of the roster, the Colts chose to bolster that unit with one of the most productive defensive players in this draft. The Colts are going to have a huge rotation of edge rushers and might even have to rethink a roster spot or two if there's a trade market. As for his past injury history, Latu said Washington's decision to not allow his return from neck surgery in 2020 "wasn't really handled in the best way.".

Key stat: Latu's 23.5 sacks over the past two seasons is the nation's top total in FBS. It's the product of consistent pressure from the 2023 All-American and Lombardi Award winner. Latu had a 20% pressure rate in 2023, second-best in the country. But the production doesn't end there; Latu also had 33.5 tackles for loss and forced five fumbles over the past two seasons. The Colts have drafted their share of pass rushers in recent years -- Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis among them -- but none had nearly the kind of consistent production that Latu has enjoyed.

Will he start as a rookie? That's a tough question to answer right now, but it feels likely that he initially comes off the bench as a rotational player. But don't be surprised if that changes soon depending on how quickly Latu can get up to speed and acclimate to the speed of the NFL game. He spoke on Thursday night of his substantial arsenal of pass-rush moves, which should serve him well against the lineup of offensive tackles he'll see in the NFL.

What's next: Cornerback and wide receiver are areas of possible need to watch for the Colts in the coming rounds. Offensive line depth shouldn't be ignored, either. As far as fallout from the Latu selection, first up is a pending decision on Paye's fifth-year option, which must be made by next month. The 2021 first-round pick is currently under contract only through the end of the 2024 season unless the Colts exercise the 2025 option. The Colts also have to decide how to move forward with Odeyingbo, a 2021 second-rounder, who is scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

