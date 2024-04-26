        <
          Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

          How Brock Bowers became a top NFL TE prospect

          See why Brock Bowers is an elite TE prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. (1:34)

          • Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff WriterApr 26, 2024, 04:19 AM
              Paul Gutierrez joined NFL Nation in 2013 and serves as its Las Vegas Raiders reporter. He has a multi-platform role - writing on ESPN.com, television appearances on NFL Live and SportsCenter, and podcast and radio appearances. Before coming to ESPN, Gutierrez spent three years at CSN Bay Area as a multi-platform reporter, covering the Raiders and Oakland Athletics as well as anchoring the SportsNet Central cable news show. Gutierrez votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame and is also a member of the Professional Football Writers of America and currently serves as the PFWA's Las Vegas chapter president. He is also a member of the California Chicano News Media Association and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Gutierrez has authored three books: Tommy Davis' Tales from the Dodgers Dugout, 100 Things Raiders Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die and If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Raiders Sideline, Locker Room and Press Box with Lincoln Kennedy. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PGutierrezESPN
          HENDERSON, Nev. -- The 2024 NFL draft began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, which started with the No. 13 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

          ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Raiders' selections as they are made.

          A look at each of Las Vegas' scheduled selections:

          Analysis of every pick | Updated depth chart

          Round 1, No. 13 overall: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

          My take: What a strange first-round selection, especially considering tight end was addressed last season with the second-round selection of Michael Mayer. Offensive tackle and cornerback were bigger needs. New general manager Tom Telesco must have simply relied on his draft board and gone best player available, especially with Oregon State RT Taliese Fuaga and every single CB still available. In fact, every defensive player was still on the board, and yet ... Bowers was considered a top-10 overall talent and should provide immediate production for an anemic offense.

          Key stats: In three seasons at Georgia, Bowers caught a combined 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. Those are receiver numbers. And at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, he's built more like a gliding wideout than a lumbering tight end. Oh yeah, Mayer goes 6-4, 265, so he is now the blocking TE after catching 27 passes for 304 yards and two TDs in 14 games (he missed the last three with an injured foot). Bowers is lauded as the preeminent pass-catching tight end of his class and, well, era, so there is value there. Expect a lot of double-TE sets in the Rob Gronkowski-Aaron Hernandez mold.

          Will he start as a rookie? He better. Why else use a first-round pick on him, then? Even as he will have to battle a second-year, second-round draft pick in Mayer, and that's not a wise use of resources. Bowers is obviously more proficient as a pass-catcher and he had 56 receptions for 714 yards and six TDs last season, even as he had surgery on his left ankle in October and returned later in the season. Bowers' pass-catching ability should complement receiver Davante Adams. Receiver was actually a position of need in the Raiders' draft room -- between OT and CB -- so, this checks out, no?.

          What's next: The Raiders have the Nos. 44 and 77 selections in the second and third rounds, respectively, and still need to address cornerback and offensive line, as well as quarterback, perhaps. CBs Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKinstry remain on the board as does offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia and guards Christian Haynes and Cooper Beebe. Might the Raiders take a flier on a QB like Spencer Rattler or Joe Milton?

          • Round 2: No. 44

          • Round 3: No. 77

          • Round 4: No. 112

          • Round 5: No. 148

          • Round 6: No. 208 (from Kansas City)

          • Round 7: No. 223 (from New England)

          • Round 7: No. 229 (from Minnesota)