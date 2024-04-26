Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The 2024 NFL draft kicked off Thursday night from Detroit, and the Tennessee Titans took offensive tackle J.C. Latham with the No. 7 pick.

A look at each of Tennessee's scheduled selections:

Round 1, No. 7 overall: J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

My take: Latham played mostly right tackle at Alabama but will switch sides in the NFL. He was a highly-rated left tackle coming out of IMG Academy but switched to right tackle because Evan Neal was already entrenched on the left side. Latham's mix of size, heavy hands and footwork should allow him to fit in there. But it's a risk to use a top-10 pick on a player and switch his position. The Titans have used three picks within the first three rounds on offensive linemen since 2020. Could Latham be the one that finally pays dividends?

Will he start as a rookie?: Latham instantly becomes the starting left tackle next to Peter Skoronski, who was last year's first-round pick. The Titans are confident in Latham's ability to flip sides and hit the ground running. Latham said he is looking forward to getting the opportunity to silencing any doubts that he'll successfully make the switch to left tackle. Having top-level offensive line guru Bill Callahan as his position coach should help him do so. Callahan was a critical part of Jedrick Wills Jr. smoothly making the transition to left tackle with the Cleveland Browns after playing on the right side for Alabama in 2020.

What we're hearing about Latham: "We're going to start him at left tackle," general manager Ran Carthon said Thursday night. "He's played right tackle at Bama. I know he's practiced at left tackle, he's taken reps there so it's not foreign to him."

"There's not many people that walk the earth that are at his height and weight and can move at his fluidity," coach Brian Callahan said. "He's a really unique player that makes us physically imposing."

What's next: The Titans' second-round pick is their only one Friday. If Tennessee doesn't trade back, they'll only wait five picks to make their next choice. They still need to add to the trenches on defense and should have some of the top interior lineman options available to them when they pick. Inside linebacker and safety are also areas they need to address at some point. Carthon said their plan is "to play the board" and likes their opportunity to land one of the targeted guys they like.

