          Baltimore Ravens 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

          Booger, Kiper make their picks for best WR in the 2024 draft (1:33)

          Booger McFarland and Mel Kiper Jr. debate whether Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best WR in the NFL draft. (1:33)

          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterApr 25, 2024, 10:45 PM
              Jamison Hensley is a reporter covering the Baltimore Ravens for ESPN. Jamison joined ESPN in 2011, covering the AFC North before focusing exclusively on the Ravens beginning in 2013. Jamison won the National Sports Media Association Maryland Sportswriter of the Year award in 2018, and he authored a book titled: Flying High: Stories of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the Ravens beat writer for the Baltimore Sun from 2000-2011.
          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The 2024 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday night in Detroit and goes through Saturday. The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 30 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

          ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Ravens' selections as they are made.

          A look at each of Baltimore's scheduled selections:

          Analysis of every pick | Updated depth chart

          • Round 1: No. 30 overall

          • Round 2: No. 62

          • Round 3: No. 93

          • Round 4: No. 113 (from Denver Broncos through New York Jets)

          • Round 4: No. 130

          • Round 5: No. 165

          • Round 6: No. 218

          • Round 7: No. 228 (from Jets)

          • Round 7: No. 250