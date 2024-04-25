Baltimore Ravens 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

Booger McFarland and Mel Kiper Jr. debate whether Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best WR in the NFL draft. (1:33)

Booger, Kiper make their picks for best WR in the 2024 draft (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The 2024 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday night in Detroit and goes through Saturday. The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 30 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Ravens' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Baltimore's scheduled selections: