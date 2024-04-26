Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday night in Detroit. The Chicago Bears are scheduled to make four of the draft's 257 picks, and they kicked things off by making USC quarterback Caleb Williams the No. 1 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Bears' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Chicago's scheduled selections:

The Bears will look for Caleb Williams to end the quarterback curse in Chicago, where the last franchise QB was Sid Luckman 85 years ago. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1: No. 1 overall (via Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

My take: The Bears hope Williams will end their decades-long search for a franchise quarterback, one that stretches back 85 years to Sid Luckman. He is no doubt an upgrade over recently traded Justin Fields with his accuracy (66.9% career completion percentage) and ability to operate effectively out of structure by extending drives and making off-platform throws. The Bears place high importance on a quarterback's effectiveness on third down, in the two-minute drill and during end-of-game situations. Williams does all of those things exceptionally well, and the Bears finally have the right infrastructure in place to develop a rookie QB.

Key stats: Speaking of critical downs, Williams' efficiency isn't just elite, it's in another stratosphere. From 2022 to 2023, the quarterback didn't throw an interception on 199 passing attempts on third and fourth downs. His touchdown-to-interception ratio on third down was 16-to-0. Inside the red zone, Williams efficiency ballooned to a 46-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio. And no matter the down and distance, Williams' ability to protect the football became one of his best traits, as he totaled just 14 interceptions in three years at Oklahoma and USC.

Will he start as a rookie: Yes. Williams has effectively been QB1 in Chicago since the day Fields was traded to Pittsburgh on March 18. The Bears need a quarterback whose play will elevate the players around him. The bar is low, but the Bears have never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards and/or 30 touchdowns in a season. Williams should be expected to reach those thresholds early in his NFL career while being tasked with putting the Bears on a playoff trajectory.

Remaining picks