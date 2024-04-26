Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The 2024 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to make 10 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 18 selection.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Bengals' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Cincinnati's scheduled selections:

Round 1: No. 18 overall Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

My take: Cincinnati has another long-term option at right tackle. After adding veteran Trent Brown on a one-year deal this offseason, Amarius Mims is someone who can hold down that spot for several years and end the yearly churn at that spot. Bobby Hart's three-year reign at right tackle from 2018 to 2020 was the last time someone held down that position for multiple years. If Mims can gain experience and develop at a good trajectory, it will fill a persistent roster hole for the Bengals.

When will he be expected to get regular playing time: It's not out of the realm of possibility that Mims will be pressed into action at some point this season. While the Bengals did add Brown, he has battled injury concerns over the past few years. Brown has played in every one of his team's games once in the last five seasons. He started in eight of his 11 appearances with the New England Patriots last season. The 2025 season is when Mims will be projected to be a starter, but history suggests his time could come sooner.

What we're hearing about Mims: Mims' measurables are impossible to overlook. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, his 86.7-inch wingspan is the 10th longest of all tackles measured at the combine dating back to 2003. After the Bengals made the pick, offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said Mims not only has great length but is able to use that size to his advantage as well. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Mims was an inexperienced prospect, not a raw one. He also added that Mims is a "rare-sized athlete" who the Bengals were fortunate to snag in the first round.

What's next: The Bengals knocked out one position of need on Day 1 of the draft. Now attention will shift to two other key spots -- wide receiver and defensive end. Cincinnati will need a new slot receiver to replace Tyler Boyd, who was not re-signed in free agency. Outside receiver Tee Higgins also doesn't have a long-term deal and could be replaced in 2025. After news of defensive end Trey Hendrickson's trade request was reported on Wednesday, Cincinnati could also use another edge rusher to solidify that group's outlook as well. Defensive tackle also remains a key position that could be targeted on Day 2.

