ATLANTA -- -- The 2024 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began April 25 in Detroit. The Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, and it began with the No. 8 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Falcons' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Atlanta's scheduled selections:

Round 1: No. 8 overall: Michael Penix, Jr.

My take: Stunner. The Falcons pulled off the shocker of the first round, taking Penix earlier than just about every expert predicted. He was the fourth quarterback taken in the top 10. There's no doubt Atlanta saw something in Penix when watching him on tape and visiting him. The team sent a ton of staff to see him in recent weeks. Obviously, they felt comfortable with his durability, despite four season-ending injuries in college. Penix, a lefty, has an incredible arm, and from a skill standpoint, he's certainly right up there among the best signal callers on the board. And now he's the successor to Kirk Cousins.

Key stat for the player: Penix is the first FBS player with 4,500 or more passing yards in two straight seasons since Patrick Mahomes did it in 2015 and 2016 for Texas Tech. Penix led all of FBS in 2023 with 4,093 passing yards. He was second in 2022 with 4,641 yards. Penix also led Washington to the national championship game this past season, so it's not only statistics. He's also a winner.

Is this pick for depth or does it fill a hole?: Depth and the potential quarterback of the future. Cousins was signed last month to a four-year contract worth up to $180 million. That includes $100 million of guaranteed money. One would imagine Cousins is locked into the starting quarterback role for the next three years. With that said, Cousins is 35 years old and is coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2023 season in Minnesota. Perhaps there are concerns about his health, or maybe the Falcons just wanted a young quarterback to learn under the veteran for a few years, a la Jordan Love in Green Bay. However, Love is 25 years old now. Penix turns 24 in two weeks.

What's next: Most people expected the Falcons to go defense with their first-round pick, especially a pass-rusher. That didn't happen. So, one would have to imagine Atlanta will key in on an EDGE or defensive tackle in the second round. There are also holes in the secondary, another pressing need for the Falcons. Fontenot has said repeatedly this offseason that the Falcons were wary of reaching for those needs. Evidently, the team felt like pass-rushers were a reach at No. 8 compared to Penix.

