Check out some of the top college highlights from new Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The 2024 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday and is being held in Detroit. The New England Patriots are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks.

With the third-overall pick, they drafted quarterback Drake Maye.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Patriots' selections as they are made.

A look at each of New England's scheduled selections:

Round 1: No. 3: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

My take: They didn't overthink it. In need of a potential franchise quarterback, and open to trading the pick if a big-time offer came their way, the Patriots landed a player who gives the organization the same type of hope that Drew Bledsoe did after being selected No. 1 overall in 1993. Now comes the important part of developing Maye with quality coaching, and ensuring he doesn't have too many voices in his ear.

Will he start as a rookie?: Not necessarily right away. The Patriots signed veteran Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal in the offseason to provide leadership, mentorship, and a "bridge" option so any rookie wouldn't be rushed onto the field.

Key stat: In 2022, Maye set North Carolina records for completions (342) and passing yards (4,321) in a single season. At 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, he is more than just a pocket passer; he totaled 302 carries for 1,209 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

What's next: The Patriots own the second pick of the second round (No. 34), and they have spoken internally about the possibility of using that chip to move back into the first round if one of their targets falls within range.

Remaining picks

Round 2: No. 34

Round 3: No. 68

Round 4: No. 103

Round 5: No. 137

Round 6: No. 180

Round 6: No. 193 (from Jacksonville)

Round 7: No. 231 (from Chicago)