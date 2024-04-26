Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The 2024 NFL draft (on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday, April 25, in Detroit. The Lions are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 29 selection of the first round.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Lions' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Detroit's scheduled selections:

Arnold should compete for a starting job immediately in Detroit. Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire

Round 1: No. 24 (via Dallas): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

My take: Detroit needs help in the secondary after releasing veteran cornerback Cam Sutton. Trading up with the Dallas Cowboys to get Arnold should help the team fix some of their struggles. The Lions allowed 34 completions thrown at least 20 yards downfield last season, which tied with the Houston Texans for second most in the league. Arnold's selection marks the second time the Lions have taken a defensive in the first round this century. The other was Jeff Okudah at No. 3 in 2020.

Ties to the team to know: The Lions continued their Alabama pipeline under general manager Brad Holmes. This was the third straight year Detroit has taken a Crimson Tide player in the first round. Arnold joins running back Jahmyr Gibbs in 2023 (12th overall), and wide receiver Jameson Williams (12th overall) in 2022. Detroit also selected Alabama defensive back Brian Branch in the second round last year.

What we're hearing about Arnold: "He is a physical player, he's a willing participant in the tackle game," said Lions Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs coach Deshea Townsend, a former Alabama standout himself. "You see him play multiple positions. He played outside, he played inside, and he is not afraid."

What's next: Arnold will join Carlton Davis III and Amik Robertson as new cornerback additions this offseason, and will compete for a starting role immediately. Now that the pass defense has been addressed, the Lions could turn their attention to the defensive line, linebacker, or wide receiver. ﻿

Remaining picks