Let's get into my recap of Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft, evaluating the picks I liked and didn't like and trying to figure out which of the 32 teams got the best value with their selections in Rounds 2 and 3.

Heading into Friday night, only three prospects in the top 34 of my Big Board were available, the best of whom was top cornerback Cooper DeJean. Once Round 2 started, the wideouts and corners started flying off the board, and there were a few reaches among the offensive tackles.

Just as I wrote after Round 1, the opinions below are based on my rankings and grades for each prospect. I'll evaluate trades up and down the draft order to see which teams fared best -- and worst. I'm trying to find the steals of Day 2 and the selections that confused me based on who else was available.

My post-draft grades for all 32 teams will be out late Saturday night, and I'll empty my notebook with thoughts for each class there. I'll see you all early Saturday as we'll be back for Rounds 4-7 (noon ET on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App).

Here are my best available prospects heading into Saturday: CB T.J. Tampa (No. 38 overall); WR Troy Franklin (52); OLB Mohamed Kamara (67); S Jaden Hicks (71); TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (75).

Biggest winners and my favorite picks from Rounds 2 and 3