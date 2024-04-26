Open Extended Reactions

What an opening night of the 2024 NFL draft. We saw three wild records for the common draft era, with six quarterbacks in the top 12, zero defensive players until the Colts took edge rusher Laiatu Latu at No. 15 and 23 offensive players in total in Round 1. Seven receivers tied the 2004 record, and eight offensive tackles tied the 2008 record. And we somehow didn't see a defensive back until Quinyon Mitchell went to the Eagles at No. 22. Five teams also made a trade up the board for a player, including the Vikings moving up one spot to land quarterback J.J. McCarthy. So ... a pretty action-packed evening in Detroit.

With all 32 first-round picks behind us, let's debate the best and worst of an exciting opening night. NFL draft analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates answered 12 of the biggest lingering questions, including which picks were great value, questionable reaches and perfect solutions to huge needs. Which trades stood out? Which QBs landed with ideal teams? What are our biggest mock draft regrets? And which playmakers are locks for huge rookie seasons?

We also took a quick look ahead to Day 2, as the second round will get underway Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/ESPN App). But first, here's our snap reaction to Day 1.

What's more shocking: six quarterbacks in the top 12 or no defensive prospects until No. 15?