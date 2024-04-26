Vikings move up to the 10th pick through a trade with the Jets and take Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. (0:17)

Open Extended Reactions

We're tracking every trade involving the 2024 NFL draft, from Round 1 all the way through Round 7, which ends -- at the moment, at least -- with the Jets at No. 257 overall.

Before the draft even began, there were four deals that shook up the first round, starting with the Browns' big move for quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022. The Texans' haul included Cleveland's 2024 first-round pick (No. 23 overall) and its fourth-rounder (No. 123). Houston ended up sending No. 23 to the Vikings, however, as part of a larger deal, and it also traded its own first-rounder to the Cardinals when it moved up the board for edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. last year.

The biggest trade, though, impacted the No. 1 overall pick, as the Panthers traded up to the top of the board with the Bears a year ago ... and then promptly had the NFL's worst record (2-15). That means Chicago owned the first pick, which it used on USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The first day of the draft saw five deals, with the Vikings moving up twice, the Bills trading back twice and the Lions moving up to the delight of the hometown fans to pick Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Here are all of the draft-pick deals that will affect the 2024 draft. We'll be updating this often throughout the weekend. Follow the draft through our DraftCast, and watch it on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN app.

NFL draft coverage:

Yates' final mock draft (ESPN+)

Kiper's draft-day predictions (ESPN+)

Consensus rankings | More

Live updates: 2024 NFL draft trades