We'll find out who won the draft-day trades in three or four years, they say. Nonsense!

NFL general managers don't have the benefit of hindsight when it comes to making trades -- why should we when evaluating those trades? We're grading these draft day deals immediately, based on the information available -- just like the teams are doing.

To evaluate these deals, we'll be relying heavily on our Approximate Value-based draft pick value calculations, along with important factors, such as positional value, salary cap implications, veteran impact and short- and long-term team outlook.

Trades during the draft can be enormously consequential and can set the direction for a franchise for years to come, so don't sleep on the importance of faring well here.

We'll update this page with deals as they come in throughout the draft.

Vikings get: The Jets' first-rounder (No. 10) and sixth-rounder (No. 203)

Jets get: The Vikings' first-rounder (No. 11), fourth-rounder (No. 129) and fifth-rounder (No. 157)