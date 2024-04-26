Booger McFarland and Mel Kiper Jr. debate whether Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best WR in the NFL draft. (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The 2024 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday night in Detroit and goes through Saturday. The Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to make 11 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 4 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Cardinals' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Arizona's scheduled selections:

Round 1, No. 4 overall: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

My take: In a lot of ways, staying at No. 4 and drafting Harrison was the only way to go for the Cardinals. They needed a true WR1 who could have an immediate impact on the offense, and Harrison is that guy. He'll give quarterback Kyler Murray an elite target to round out as good of an offensive core as the Cardinals have had in years. The Cardinals saw a glimpse of what their offense could be late in the season and adding Harrison to that mix could be the missing ingredient.

Will he start as a rookie?: Yes. He'll enter the offseason program as the Cardinals' WR1 and will be be the X receiver from Day 1. He will work the boundary for Drew Petzing's offense, utilizing his size and hands to maneuver along the sideline.

Is this pick for depth or does it fill a hole?: It fills a massive hole for the Cardinals, who haven't had a true WR1 since DeAndre Hopkins and a great young receiver since Larry Fitzgerald 20 years ago. Offensively, Harrison will be a threat one-on-one but will also command enough attention from defenses that Arizona's other receiving threats -- Michael Wilson, Trey McBride and Greg Dortch, among others -- will instantly benefit.

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports