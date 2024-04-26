Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL draft began Thursday night in Detroit, with the Chicago Bears ending the suspense by selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall. A record six quarterbacks would be selected in the first 12 picks, and 14 straight offensive players came off the board before a defensive player was chosen -- also a first.

We will be tracking all 257 picks for Rounds 1-7, and you also can check out all the best available draft prospects.

The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on Friday (7 p.m. ET) and concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday (noon ET).

ESPN's team of reporters will submit pros and cons below for each of the 32 players selected in Thursday's first round:

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina) -- Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Why they picked him: The Bears have been preparing to draft Williams for months. A thorough vetting of the quarterback supported their belief the Heisman Trophy winner will be an upgrade at the position and the right fit for the team's culture. General manager Ryan Poles was hired to break Chicago's cycle of quarterback futility and believes the Bears have the pieces in place to develop a franchise QB. Nothing reflects that more than trading Justin Fields to Pittsburgh to clear the runway for Williams as he begins his NFL career.

Williams is the type of quarterback Poles has been searching for since being part of the Kansas City front office that drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017. He can make throws with surgical precision and freelance with a unique ability to escape pressure and keep plays alive. He threw 72 touchdowns to 10 interceptions over his last two seasons and had a career-best 68.6% completion percentage despite his passing yards taking a slight dip during his final college season. After 10 wins the past two seasons combined, Chicago is finally in position to move past the rebuild phase in contention.

Biggest question: What are realistic expectations for Williams' rookie season? The Bears have never drafted a player with the No. 1 overall pick, let alone a quarterback who carries the weight of a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since 2010. Chicago's main objective should be consistent quarterback play, the catalyst behind moving on from Fields, and relying on its QB to be the reason the team wins games. Williams will undoubtedly experience rookie growing pains, but the level of talent surrounding him means the Bears need to have more wins than losses and position themselves to become a playoff team in 2024. -- Courtney Cronin

2. Washington Commanders -- Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Why they picked him: It is not just because Daniels is more prepared to make an early impact than the others. It is because he can still develop while having a skill set -- the ability to outrun defenders and make them miss -- that the other quarterbacks do not possess at the same level. Commanders coach Dan Quinn said before the draft he likes how quickly Daniels gets through his progressions in the pocket and can adjust to coverage changes after the snap. Daniels also was the most accurate passer in the NCAA last season on throws of 20 air yards or more, completing 66.7% with 22 touchdowns. And then there are his legs: Daniels ran for 1,134 yards last season and was second among quarterbacks with 20 gains of 20 or more yards. He is a dynamic threat.

Biggest question: Durability. Daniels has a narrow frame and weighed 210 pounds at his pro day. He also had a penchant for taking big hits in college -- he once hurdled the middle of the line on a scramble against Florida State and was drilled backwards to the ground. He will have to learn when he must give up on a run and slide, or when he needs to throw the ball out of bounds to avoid a sack. Washington fans saw what happened to a potential long-term answer at QB when another dual-threat quarterback -- Robert Griffin III -- was injured. They do not want a repeat. -- John Keim

3. New England Patriots -- Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Why they picked him: Identifying a potential quarterback of the future was the team's top priority, and as head coach Jerod Mayo said of Maye: "There's really no ceiling." Mayo also cited his leadership ability and a "fantastic interview" at the NFL combine. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound Maye has the size and powerful arm to contend with inclement Northeast weather conditions late in the season. Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett will not only compete with him but also serve as a mentor.

Biggest question: How much time will the 21-year-old Maye need before he's ready to play? He started 26 games in his college career, which is a notable contrast to fellow high draft pick Daniels (55). -- Mike Reiss

4. Arizona Cardinals -- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Why they picked him: Harrison is the offensive playmaker the Cardinals want and need. He'll give quarterback Kyler Murray the tools to take Arizona's offense to the next level and possibly the playoffs. Harrison is as prepared for the NFL as any prospect in recent memory and has the skill set -- and pedigree -- to make an instant impact as Arizona's WR1.

Biggest question: As with any rookie, the biggest question surrounding Harrison will be how he adapts to the NFL. He's been preparing for the jump to the professional level essentially his entire life under the tutelage of his father, Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., but how he adjusts to actually doing it -- facing myriad defensive schemes, faster and bigger cornerbacks and the overall speed of the game -- will be something to watch. -- Josh Weinfuss

5. Los Angeles Chargers -- Joe Alt, T, Notre Dame

Why they picked him: Since Jim Harbaugh took the job of Chargers head coach in February, the staff has preached the importance of having a rushing offense to "outphysical" teams. Alt will presumably start at right tackle opposite Chargers' Pro Bowl tackle Rashawn Slater, giving the team a pairing that could become one of the league's best. Last season, the Chargers' middling offensive line played a large role in their struggles. The Chargers' rushing offense averaged 96.6 yards per game last season, 24th in the NFL.

Biggest question: What will happen with Trey Pipkins III? Pipkins has been the Chargers' starting right tackle for the past two seasons, where his play has fluctuated from middling to good. The Chargers' selection of Alt proves that the team believed they needed an upgrade despite Pipkins signing a three-year, $21.75 million contract last offseason. A trade would save the Chargers $10.5 million over the next two seasons. -- Kris Rhim

6. New York Giants -- Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Why they picked him: The Giants haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018. Nabers' explosiveness makes him a prime candidate to get there for many years to come. His run-after-the-catch ability is special, making him an ideal fit for coach Brian Daboll's offense. "Looks like a running back with the ball in his hands," a source familiar with Nabers said. This finally gives quarterback Daniel Jones a receiver who will demand significant attention and double teams from defenses.

Biggest question: How will Nabers handle New York? There were some around the league that questioned whether Nabers was a good fit in the Big Apple. But his character wasn't something teams considered a major concern, despite an arrest on a gun charge that was eventually dropped at LSU. Nabers is especially close with his wide receivers coach at LSU, Cortez Hankton, who reassured teams the WR wouldn't be a problem. Nabers, multiple sources said, is someone willing to put his head down and work and who cares about winning. -- Jordan Raanan

7. Tennessee Titans -- JC Latham, T, Alabama

Why they picked him: At 6-foot-6, 342 pounds, Latham is the type of power player the Titans can rely on to anchor their offensive line. Tackle was their biggest need entering the draft. With veteran offensive line coach Bill Callahan in the mix, there's a good chance Latham flips from right tackle to the left side like the Browns did when they selected Jedrick Willis Jr. in 2020.

Biggest question: Will Latham play left or right tackle? The Titans' left tackles allowed 29 of their 64 sacks last season. Latham played 1,753 snaps at right tackle over his career at Alabama. -- Turron Davenport

8. Atlanta Falcons -- Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Why they picked him: Clearly, the Falcons wanted a successor to $180 million signee Kirk Cousins. This was a surprise -- the biggest of the draft thus far -- since the Falcons' biggest need was on defense, especially at pass-rusher. But Falcons GM Terry Fontenot is unconventional and said this week the team would take the best player available "for us." Atlanta must have thought that was Penix, who it visited and spent quite a bit of time with in recent weeks.

Biggest question: His injury history and age (23). Penix separated his left (throwing) shoulder in 2021, tore his right ACL in 2018 and 2020 and dislocated his right (non-throwing) shoulder in 2019. From a pure skill standpoint, the left-hander was one of the best quarterbacks on the board, especially known for his great arm strength on the deep ball. But those durability questions are why Penix was projected to go much lower than No. 8 overall. -- Marc Raimondi

9. Chicago Bears -- Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Why they picked him: Putting Williams in the best possible situation means surrounding him with top-tier talent. The Bears did that last month when they traded for wide receiver Keenan Allen and signed running back D'Andre Swift in free agency. Now, eight picks after making Williams its future, Chicago adds one of the best receivers in the draft and can boast one of the league's best receiver trios with Allen, Odunze and DJ Moore. In 2023, the Biletnikoff Award finalist led the nation with 21 receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards down field and was the go-to deep ball threat for Penix, who went one pick earlier. Given that he's already been catching passes from Williams in the weeks leading up to the draft, Odunze appears to be off to a fast start in building chemistry, which should help him become a vertical threat in this offense.

Biggest question: Will the Bears boast a top-10 offense? It's not too early to start wondering whether the 27th ranked passing offense from a year ago can become one of the best in 2024. With this much talent in the receiver room coupled with how the Bears plan to use tight ends Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett, Williams is walking into a situation where he has capable pass catchers at every turn. -- Courtney Cronin

10. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets) -- J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Why they picked him: Let's go ahead and state the obvious. The Vikings needed a quarterback after bidding farewell to Cousins six weeks ago. They signed veteran Sam Darnold to a one-year deal shortly after, but he's best thought of as a bridge starter who the Vikings hope will play well enough that they don't have to rush McCarthy onto the field. The Vikings had hoped to trade up to get Maye, per sources, but could not pry the No. 3 pick away from the Patriots.

Biggest question: McCarthy's relatively light college career makes it tough to project when he'll be ready to play. He just turned 21 and averaged only 22.1 attempts per game last season, ranked No. 92 among qualified FBS quarterbacks. The Vikings have Darnold on their roster, but will one year be enough? How long can the No. 10 overall pick in the draft reasonably be expected to stand on the sidelines? -- Kevin Seifert

11. New York Jets (from Minnesota) -- Olumuyiwa Fashanu, T, Penn State

Why they picked him: Priority No. 1 is keeping Aaron Rodgers on the field. The Jets allowed 64 sacks last season, the first of which resulted in a torn right Achilles for their future Hall of Fame quarterback. They added three new starters in free agency, but tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses (both 33) are Band-Aids. Smith hasn't played a full season since 2015. In Fashanu (6-foot-6, 312), they get a natural left tackle with prototypical size and arm strength. He's an excellent pass protector (one sack in two years as a starter) who needs some technique work in the run game.

Biggest question: How does Fashanu get on the field? There's no clear path to immediate playing time, which is unusual for a player drafted this high on a perennial loser -- but a team ready to contend, the Jets believe. At Penn State, he played exclusively at left tackle. As a rookie, he's not going to supplant Smith, a likely Hall of Famer, but he can prepare to take over for Smith in 2025. -- Rich Cimini

12. Denver Broncos -- Bo Nix, QB, Washington

Why they picked him: With the desperation level to find franchise quarterbacks league-wide at an all-time high, no team is more needy than the Broncos. So much so the Broncos made Nix the sixth quarterback off the board in the first 12 picks of the draft. The Broncos had used 12 different quarterbacks, 13 different players, as starters at the position since Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season. The Broncos have also missed the playoffs in the eight seasons since their Super Bowl 50 win.

Biggest question: Whether Nix can turn his remarkable efficiency in his two years at Oregon, including 77.4% completion rate this past season, into a more well-rounded, all-parts-of-the-field game. Some teams had charted almost a third of his attempts at or behind the line of scrimmage. He will have to show he can drive the ball to all parts of the field to flourish with the Broncos. His experience -- 61 college games at Auburn and Oregon -- to go with his mobility and toughness are why the Broncos made the pick. -- Jeff Legwold

13. Las Vegas Raiders -- Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Why they picked him: A true mystery, unless the Raiders' new front office of GM Tom Telesco and coach Antonio Pierce simply followed the board and selected the best player available, regardless of position. Remember, the Raiders used a second-round pick on Michael Mayer last year and he was coming into his own before a foot injury landed him on injured reserve as he missed the final three games. Perhaps the Raiders envision a dual threat at tight end going forward.

Biggest question: Offensive tackle and cornerback were much bigger needs and every CB was still on the board, so you have to wonder ... Why another tight end? Beyond that, perhaps Mayers' injury is worse than initially disclosed. Knee-jerk reaction -- it's a confounding pick. -- Paul Gutierrez

14. New Orleans Saints -- Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State

Why they picked him: The Saints needed an offensive tackle more than any other position on the roster. It's unknown if 2022 first-round tackle Trevor Penning is going to develop into a starter on the left side, and former All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk has serious knee issues. Andrus Peat and James Hurst, two players who were able to fill multiple roles on the offensive line, are both gone. Protecting quarterback Derek Carr needs to be a top priority after he left three games with injuries last season.

Biggest question: Does Fuaga start immediately, and if so, what does that mean for Ramczyk? Fuaga earned All-American honors in 2022 and 2023 as right tackle for Oregon State. Ramczyk has been the Saints' RT since 2017, but knee issues have left both his training camp status and his future in question. However, the Saints have lamented rushing Penning into a starting position before he was ready (he was benched as a starter early in the 2023 season), so it will be interesting to sees how they approach Fuaga's development, especially if Ramczyk is not ready to go at the beginning of the season. -- Katherine Terrell

15. Indianapolis Colts -- Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Why they picked him: The Colts saw a big increase in their pass-rush production last season, registering 51 sacks. But the ability of opposing quarterbacks to continue to muster too many big plays was concerning. Intensifying the pass rush with an edge rusher capable of harassing quarterbacks could go a long way toward changing those outcomes. Latu is coming off a 13-sack senior season, adding 21.5 tackles for losses and two interceptions.

Biggest question: The issue with Latu will come down to his health. The consensus All-American and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year sustained a neck injury during his sophomore season that initially resulted in his retirement. Latu underwent surgery but returned to the game less than two years later. Given the options available when the Colts picked -- Dallas Turner, Quinyon Mitchell and others -- the Colts must feel confident in the medical questions here. -- Stephen Holder

16. Seattle Seahawks -- Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Why they picked him: The Seahawks have allowed the most rushing yards of any team over the past two seasons, which was one reason they missed the playoffs in 2023, fired coach Pete Carroll and replaced him with defensive whiz Mike Macdonald. Defensive tackle has become a premier position in today's NFL, and Murphy was widely considered the best in this draft. Seattle wasn't hurting for numbers at that spot, but both Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins are over 30 and on one-year deals, so this was a need even if it wasn't as big as its hole at right guard.

Biggest question: Should the Seahawks have taken Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu instead? Their offensive line has a hole at right guard, a few other question marks and a serious need for difference-makers. Fautanu would have made life a lot easier on QB Geno Smith and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who coached him at Washington. The Seahawks' thinking might have been that they can find that O-lineman on Day 2, whereas a defensive tackle such as Murphy -- the second defender off the board -- is harder to find. But finding a plug-and-play O-lineman on Day 2 won't be easy either given that they don't have a second-round pick. Seattle's next selection is at No. 81 overall, one reason a trade down from No. 16 seemed like a possibility. -- Brady Henderson

17. Minnesota Vikings (from Jacksonville) -- Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Why they picked him: The Vikings bid farewell to their top three edge rushers from last season after ranking No. 25 in pressure percentage (27%): Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum and Marcus Davenport. Then they signed Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel in free agency, but this is a team that hadn't used a first-round pick to draft a defensive end or outside linebacker since 2005. There can never be too many edge rushers on a team, and Turner brings a different gear of speed after running a 4.46 in the 40 at the NFL combine.

Biggest question: After the Vikings signed Greenard and Van Ginkel, is moving up to draft Turner a luxury this team can't afford? It required third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks to move up from No. 23 to No. 17 to get Turner at a time when it has significant questions at cornerback position and is bringing back 35-year-old safety Harrison Smith with no heir apparent on the roster. The Vikings have three picks in the 2025 draft at this point. Pass-rusher is generally a more important position than cornerback, but the Vikings' roster is exceptionally tilted in that direction right now. -- Kevin Seifert

18. Cincinnati Bengals -- Amarius Mims, T, Georgia

Why they picked him: The Bengals love massive offensive lineman. Cincinnati picked up Trent Brown in the offseason to play right tackle to play opposite Orlando Brown Jr. Both guys are 6-foot-8. Mims is also 6-foot-8 and ranks favorably in his measurables. Cincinnati will be able to bring Mims along and have him ready to eventually take over for Brown, who signed on a one-year deal this offseason.

Biggest question: Will the lack of reps be a problem for Mims? Leading up to the draft, there weren't any indications the lack of snaps Mims had at Georgia were going to deter the Bengals from picking him. He played in 21 games with the Bulldogs, but his size and length make him a great fit for what Cincinnati wants in an offensive tackle. -- Ben Baby

19. Los Angeles Rams -- Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Why they picked him: The Rams needed to replace Aaron Donald's production, and second-year defensive lineman Kobie Turner's versatility allowed Los Angeles to pick the best defensive lineman available. At the annual meetings in March, general manager Les Snead said addressing the defensive line "would definitely be a priority." The Rams showed that, making Verse their first first-round pick since 2016. This is only the second defensive player the Rams have drafted with their first pick since Sean McVay was hired as head coach and the highest defensive player taken by the Rams since Donald in 2014.

Biggest question: Have the Rams done enough to replace Donald? Snead has made it clear one player won't replace the future Hall of Famer's production, but taking Verse is a good start. Last season, Donald led the team with 45 pressures. Verse won't be expected to replicate that, as Rams will also be relying on two of their draft picks from last season. Along with Turner, who led the NFL in sacks by a rookie, the Rams also have outside linebacker Byron Young, who was second on the team with 35 pressures, according to ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen. -- Sarah Barshop

20. Pittsburgh Steelers -- Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Why they picked him: The Steelers continued their overhaul of the offensive line by selecting an offensive tackle with their first-round pick for the second year in a row, but this one doesn't necessarily project to stay on the outside. GM Omar Khan preached the importance of position flexibility and versatility across all groups during pre-draft interviews, and the Steelers could look at plugging Fautanu into any number of spots on the line, including potentially at center, where they're searching for a starter after releasing two-year starter Mason Cole in February.

Biggest question: Will the Steelers keep Fautanu at offensive tackle or slide him to the interior? In pre-draft interviews, Fautanu said he preferred to stay at tackle, but at 6-4, 317 pounds, he has the frame to move inside. He also started a game at left guard while at Washington. -- Brooke Pryor

21. Miami Dolphins -- Chop Robinson, LB, Penn State

Why they picked him: The Dolphins have two pass-rushers they love in Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. But they lack depth behind them, even after signing veteran Shaquil Barrett this offseason. Robinson gives the Dolphins a total of three first-round picks at edge rusher and a formidable rotation once they're healthy at the position -- Phillips (Achilles) and Chubb (knee) were both injured in Miami's regular season finale.

Biggest question: Despite his physical traits, where was the production? Robinson recorded 11.5 sacks in three seasons with Maryland and Penn State. His tape shows an explosive first step, as did his 4.48 40-yard dash; the Dolphins are banking on his tools outweighing his lack of production. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

22. Philadelphia Eagles -- Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Why they picked him: The Eagles' secondary struggled badly in 2023, finishing 31st in both passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed. With Darius Slay (33) and James Bradberry (30) deep into their careers, the Eagles need a youth and speed infusion at cornerback. Mitchell ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine and earned All-America honors this past season after leading the team with 18 pass breakups.

Biggest question: The level of competition is the only question. With Mitchell playing in the MAC, there is less tape against the best of the best at the collegiate level. But Mitchell performed well at the Senior Bowl and has the traits that should translate well to the pro level. If all goes well, he could compete for a starting job immediately. -- Tim McManus

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota through Cleveland and Houston) -- Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Why they picked him: The Jaguars got more help for quarterback Trevor Lawrence by taking a big receiver (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) with big-time production in the SEC. Thomas gives the offense a big-play deep threat (17.3 yards per catch and 17 TD catches last season) as well as someone who can win the 50-50 balls to go along with 4.33 speed (second-fastest at the combine). He also should help the Jaguars' red-zone struggles because of his size.

Biggest question: Can Thomas provide the production they lost when Calvin Ridley signed with Tennessee? The Jaguars added Gabe Davis on a three-year deal in March to play outside and Thomas would line up opposite Davis with Christian Kirk in the slot. Ridley had 1,016 yards and eight TDs receiving in 2023. No rookie receiver has surpassed 1,000 yards in franchise history. -- Michael DiRocco

24. Detroit Lions (from Dallas) -- Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Why they picked him: Lions general manager Brad Holmes said he would select the best player available -- regardless of position -- and this move seemingly upgrades Detroit's defense immediately. This pick also addresses one of its biggest needs -- the secondary -- by adding an All-American, who is viewed as one of the top cornerbacks in this class after the team released Cam Sutton this offseason.

Biggest question: Was this the right CB? Sometimes Arnold can be a little too physical on the field, but if that's his biggest knock it's a good problem to have. Or should the Lions have drafted an edge rusher? There's not much of a con with this pick other than if it was the right defensive position, as defense was certainly where the Lions need to improve. -- Eric Woodyard

25. Green Bay Packers -- Jordan Morgan, T, Arizona

Why they picked him: Gone are five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari and three-year starter Jon Runyan Jr. It means there's likely a spot for Morgan on the line whether they project him as a tackle to replace Bakhtiari or a guard, where Runyan had played both sides. It's also about time general manager Brian Gutekunst went with an offensive player in the first round. Morgan is the second offensive player taken by the Packers in Round 1 since 2012 (with Jordan Love in 2020 with being the other). Green Bay is about to make a major investment in Love in terms of a contract extension, so protecting him is paramount.

Biggest question: Does this mean they'll eventually move Zach Tom? Tom performed well at right tackle last season, and the Packers believe he can be a fine player there -- even a Pro Bowl player. But there are those in the organization who believe Tom can be an All-Pro guard and Hall of Fame center. Or does it mean that they're not sold on Rasheed Walker as the long-term answer at left tackle? -- Rob Demovsky

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Graham Barton, C, Duke

Why they picked him: The Bucs have lacked an enforcer along the interior offensive line since the retirement of Ryan Jensen. Center Robert Hainsey registered a 59.6% run blocking win rate at center in 2023 and doesn't have the natural lower body mass or strength to dominate the position. His 90.7% pass blocking win rate was also 26th in the league among centers. The Bucs need to reestablish the line of scrimmage to protect their long-term commitment to quarterback Baker Mayfield -- especially given he's a shorter quarterback at 6-foot-1 and needs a clean interior pocket. Barton allowed one sack in 2023 and two in 2022. The Bucs needed to bolster the league's worst rushing offense over the past two years, averaging 82.9 yards on the ground per game.

Biggest question: Barton's lack of arm length at 32 1⁄8 inches and foot speed against some edge rushers won't be an issue moving inside, where he can utilize his core strength, power and low center of gravity. And the fact that he's already played inside (the Bucs have a history of drafting tackles and moving them inside) lessons the likelihood of Hainsey and Luke Goedeke-like growing pains. -- Jenna Laine

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston) -- Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Why they picked him: Pass rush has been a priority for the Cardinals since they had just 33 sacks last season, their fewest since 2010. Robinson, who had 8.5 sacks last year at Missouri, is known for his versatility and can play inside and outside on the line. He'll compete for a starting job immediately but where he lines up on passing downs is yet to be seen.

Biggest question: Robinson isn't known for his moves, instead relying on his long arms and power to push offensive linemen off their spot and get to the quarterback. That'll only go so far in the NFL, so finding an arsenal of moves will be necessary for Robinson to have an impact. -- Josh Weinfuss

28. Kansas City Chiefs (from Buffalo) -- Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Why they picked him: Speed. Worthy ran a 4.21 in the 40 at the scouting combine. He will present big problems if he breaks a tackle after the catch. The addition of Worthy, along with the signing of Hollywood Brown, gives the Chiefs a makeover at a position of need where there is also uncertainty due to Rashee Rice's legal issue.

Biggest question: Worthy is 172 pounds and there have been questions about his ability to fight through press coverage. Can he play enough snaps to justify the trade up? -- Adam Teicher

29. Dallas Cowboys (from Detroit) -- Tyler Guyton, T, Oklahoma

Why they picked him: The Cowboys' biggest questions are on the offensive line, having lost Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz in free agency. They passed on the chance to take Graham Barton at No. 24 with their trade down with Detroit. Guyton can help fill a need at left tackle with the departure of Tyron Smith. It might be a lot to ask of him since 13 of his 15 starts at Oklahoma were at right tackle, but the Cowboys have a recent history of being right in the first round on the offensive line, with Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Tyler Smith. The selection of Guyton would mean Tyler Smith will stay at left guard.

Biggest question: How quickly can he make the transition to left tackle? He has the size and the traits of a left tackle. They will need him to play right away considering the options on the roster: Asim Richards, Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball. With a lefthanded quarterback at Oklahoma, Dillon Gabriel, he did protect the blindside last year. While passing on Barton might turn out to be a bad move, adding an extra third-round pick with so many needs is a bonus. -- Todd Archer

30. Baltimore Ravens -- Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Why they picked him: Wiggins has the speed and length to become a No. 1 cornerback. Baltimore had its choice of highly rated corners and chose Wiggins over Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKinstry. The Ravens are addressing one of their biggest needs, even though Baltimore brings back both of their starters in Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens. Humphrey has been sidelined for 12 games over the past three seasons, and Stephens is entering a contract year. The decision to select Wiggins, who allowed one completion over 20 yards last season, isn't a surprise. As Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said, the Ravens' depth in the secondary "has always been tested."

Biggest question: Lack of size. Wiggins weighed in at 173 pounds at the NFL combine. He joins Emmanuel Forbes as the only defensive backs since 2003 to weigh 175 pounds or less at the combine and get drafted in the first round. Forbes struggled and was benched midway through his first season with Washington. But Wiggins is one of the fastest prospects in this year's draft. He ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in 4.28 seconds, which trailed only wide receiver Xavier Worthy (4.21). -- Jamison Hensley

31. San Francisco 49ers -- Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Why they picked him: The 49ers have plenty of questions at the receiver position with Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings entering the final year of their rookie deals and Deebo Samuel's cap number rising over the next two seasons. Pearsall offers the versatility to play all over the formation and gives the Niners a viable plan for the future at a position, whether that's in 2024 or beyond.

Biggest question: What does this mean for Aiyuk? The Niners have maintained that they want to re-sign Aiyuk to a contract extension and any trade involving Aiyuk seemed likely to have to include a first-round pick. It seems unlikely the Niners, who are still in a Super Bowl window with quarterback Brock Purdy ineligible for an extension until next offseason, would deal Aiyuk for a Day 2 pick-plus. Receiver was a need as soon as next year regardless, but it's fair to wonder what the Pearsall pick means for Aiyuk. -- Nick Wagoner

32. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo) -- Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Why they picked him: The Panthers wanted to get quarterback Bryce Young, the top pick of the 2023 draft, another receiver to go with Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo. They could have gambled he would be there at 33, but with six receivers already off the board and the Bills also in need of a receiver, they couldn't take that chance. Legette gives them a big (6-1, 221) playmaker with speed (4.39 40) who can create separation.

Biggest question: Not much on Legette, except he needs some polish and has struggled against press coverage. The question is did the Panthers give up a chance to add more second-day picks by trading one of their two second-round picks with the hope Legette made it to 33? -- David Newton