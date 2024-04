Check out the top plays from Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. (1:38)

See for yourself why Joe Alt is an elite offensive lineman prospect (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The 2024 NFL draft began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Los Angeles Chargers are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 5 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Chargers' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Los Angeles' scheduled selections: