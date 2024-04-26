New York Giants 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The 2024 NFL draft began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The New York Giants are scheduled to make six of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 6 selection of the first round on Thursday night.
ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Giants' selections as they are made.
A look at each of New York's scheduled selections:
Round 1, No. 6: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Round 2: No. 47 (via Seattle)
Round 3: No. 70
Round 4: No. 107
Round 5: No. 166 (via Carolina through San Francisco)
Round 6: No. 183