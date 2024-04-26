        <
        >

          Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

          play
          Tyler Guyton's NFL draft profile (0:47)

          Check out some of the top highlights from Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton. (0:47)

          • Todd Archer, ESPN Staff WriterApr 26, 2024, 03:31 AM
            Close
              Todd Archer is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Dallas Cowboys. Archer has covered the NFL since 1997 and Dallas since 2003. He joined ESPN in 2010. You can follow him on Twitter at @toddarcher.
            Follow on X

          FRISCO, Texas -- The 2024 NFL draft (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 29 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

          ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Cowboys' selections as they are made.

          A look at each of Dallas' scheduled selections:

          Analysis of every pick | Updated depth chart

          Round 1, No. 29 overall (via Detroit): Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

          Remaining picks

          Round 2: No. 56

          Round 3: No. 73 (via Detroit)

          Round 3: No. 87

          Round 5: No. 174

          Round 6: No. 216

          Round 7: No. 233 (via Las Vegas)

          Round 7: No. 244