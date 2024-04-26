FRISCO, Texas -- The 2024 NFL draft (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 29 selection of the first round on Thursday night.
ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Cowboys' selections as they are made.
A look at each of Dallas' scheduled selections:
Analysis of every pick | Updated depth chart
Round 1, No. 29 overall (via Detroit): Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Remaining picks
Round 2: No. 56
Round 3: No. 73 (via Detroit)
Round 3: No. 87
Round 5: No. 174
Round 6: No. 216
Round 7: No. 233 (via Las Vegas)
Round 7: No. 244