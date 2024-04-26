Check out some of the top highlights from Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton. (0:47)

FRISCO, Texas -- The 2024 NFL draft (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to make eight of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 29 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Cowboys' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Dallas' scheduled selections:

Round 1, No. 29 overall (via Detroit): Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Remaining picks

Round 2: No. 56

Round 3: No. 73 (via Detroit)

Round 3: No. 87

Round 5: No. 174

Round 6: No. 216

Round 7: No. 233 (via Las Vegas)

Round 7: No. 244