FRISCO, Texas -- Trading down in the first round for the first time since 2021, the Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton with the 29th pick after making a deal with the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys had a chance to select Duke center Graham Barton but opted to trade down, giving up the 24th overall pick and a 2025 seventh-round selection in exchange for the Lions' first- and third-round picks this year (Nos. 29 and 73).

They will hope the trade works out as well as the last time they moved down in the draft. In 2021, the Cowboys went from No. 10 to No. 12 overall in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and took edge rusher Micah Parsons, who has recorded 40.5 sacks and finished second (twice) and third in the Defensive Player of the Year award in his first three seasons.

The Eagles selected wide receiver DeVonta Smith with the Cowboys' pick that year.

While Barton would have filled a need at center, Guyton fills a need with the departure of left tackle Tyron Smith in free agency to the New York Jets. He started only 15 games at Oklahoma with 13 coming at right tackle, but he did protect the blindside of left-handed quarterback Dillon Gabriel last year.

Guyton becomes the fifth offensive lineman the Cowboys have selected in the first round since 2011, joining Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick (2013), Zack Martin (2014) and Tyler Smith (2022). All four have been selected to the Pro Bowl, while Tyron Smith and Zack Martin have built Hall of Fame careers.

The trade helps the Cowboys cover their lack of a fourth-round pick after last year's trade for quarterback Trey Lance but now have three Day 2 picks in order to fill holes along the offensive line, running back and linebacker.

They now have picks in the second (56th), third (73rd), third (87th), fifth (174th), sixth (216th), seventh (233rd) and seventh (244th) rounds.