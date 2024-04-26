Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The 2024 NFL draft kicked off Thursday night from Detroit, and the New York Jets took offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu with the No. 11 pick after trading down one spot.

A look at each of New York's scheduled selections:

Round 1, No. 11 overall: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

My take: Not the sexy pick, but the right pick. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers would've garnered bigger headlines than Fashanu, but the need at offensive tackle trumped what would have been a luxury pick. This was general manager Joe Douglas pouring more resources into an injury-riddled line that allowed 64 sacks, including the one that ended Aaron Rodgers' season on the fourth snap. Douglas acquired veterans Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and John Simpson in free agency, and now he has a highly skilled heir apparent at left tackle. Fashanu needs seasoning as a run-blocker, but he allowed only one sack at Penn State and was named Big 10 Offensive Lineman of the Year. This marks the third time in the past five drafts that the Jets used a first-round pick on a lineman.

Will he start as a rookie?: Not likely, but history says he will get playing time. Smith is a likely future Hall of Famer, but he has a long injury history. He hasn't played an entire season since 2015; he has missed an average of nine games per year over the last four seasons. While waiting in the wings, Fashanu can learn from one of the best pass protectors of this generation and succeed him in 2025. It's not often that the 11th overall pick gets stashed on the bench, but at least they have their long-term solution at the most important position on the line.

What we're hearing about Fashanu: The Jets also had high grades on offensive linemen Taliese Fuaga and Troy Fautanu, both of whom were available. What separated Fashanu? Douglas valued Fashanu because he's a natural left tackle, adding, "He has very low pressure rates playing in one of the top conferences in the country. He's just a really high-level, high-impact pass protector. I don't think he gets enough credit for run-blocking." Coach Robert Saleh on adding yet another lineman: "You guys know me by now: O-line, D-line, the more the merrier."

What's next: Day 2 could be relatively quiet for the Jets, who don't have a second-round pick. It belongs to the Packers via the Rodgers trade. The Jets have one pick in the third round.

Jets' 2024 draft picks

Round 3: No. 72

Round 4: No. 111

Round 4: No. 129 (From Minnesota)

Round 4: No. 134 (from Baltimore)*

Round 5: No. 157 (From Minnesota)

Round 6: No. 185

Round 7: No. 257*

Note: An asterisk denotes a compensatory selection.