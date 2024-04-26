        <
          Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

          • David Newton, ESPN Staff WriterApr 26, 2024, 03:56 AM
          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The 2024 NFL draft (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the first pick of Round 2 on Friday night, having traded away their 2024 first-round pick last year.

          ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Panthers' selections as they are made.

          A look at each of Carolina's scheduled selections:

          Round 1, No. 32 overall: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

          Remaining picks

          Round 2: No. 39 (from New York Giants)

          Round 3: No. 65

          Round 4: No. 101

          Round 5: No. 141 (from New York Giants)

          Round 5: No. 142 (from Tennessee)

          Round 7: No. 240 (from Pittsburgh)