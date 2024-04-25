San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The 2024 NFL draft began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make 10 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 31 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the 49ers' selections as they are made.

A look at each of San Francisco's scheduled selections: