          San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

          • Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff WriterApr 25, 2024, 09:12 PM
              Nick Wagoner is an NFL reporter at ESPN. Nick has covered the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL at ESPN since 2016, having previously covered the St. Louis Rams for 12 years, including three years (2013 to 2015) at ESPN. In his 10 years with the company, Nick has led ESPN's coverage of the Niners' 2019 Super Bowl run, Colin Kaepernick's protest, the Rams making Michael Sam the first openly gay player drafted to the NFL, Sam's subsequent pursuit of a roster spot and the team's relocation and stadium saga. You can follow Nick via Twitter @nwagoner
          SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The 2024 NFL draft began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make 10 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 31 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

          ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the 49ers' selections as they are made.

          A look at each of San Francisco's scheduled selections:

          Analysis of every pick | Updated depth chart

          • Round 1: No. 31 overall

          • Round 2: No. 63

          • Round 3: No. 94

          • Round 4: No. 124 (from Dallas)

          • Round 4: No. 132 (compensatory selection)

          • Round 4: No. 135 (compensatory selection)

          • Round 5: No. 176 (compensatory selection)

          • Round 6: No. 211 (compensatory selection)

          • Round 6: No. 215 (compensatory selection)

          • Round 7: No. 251