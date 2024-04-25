        <
          Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

          • Brady Henderson, ESPNApr 25, 2024, 10:37 PM
              Brady Henderson is a reporter for NFL Nation at ESPN. Henderson covers the Seattle Seahawks. He joined ESPN in 2017 covering the team for Seattle Sports 710-AM. You can follow him via Twitter @BradyHenderson.

          SEATTLE -- The 2024 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins tonight and will be held in Detroit. The Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 16 selection of the first round.

          ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Seahawks' selections as they are made.

          A look at each of Seattle's scheduled selections:

          Round 1: No. 16 overall

          Round 3: No. 81 (from New Orleans through Denver)

          Round 4: No. 102 (from Washington)

          Round 4: No. 118

          Round 6: No. 179 (from Washington)

          Round 6: No. 192

          Round 7: No. 235