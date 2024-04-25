Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The 2024 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins tonight and will be held in Detroit. The Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to make seven of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 16 selection of the first round.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Seahawks' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Seattle's scheduled selections:

Round 1: No. 16 overall

Round 3: No. 81 (from New Orleans through Denver)

Round 4: No. 102 (from Washington)

Round 4: No. 118

Round 6: No. 179 (from Washington)

Round 6: No. 192

Round 7: No. 235