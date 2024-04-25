Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The 2024 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday night in Detroit and goes through Saturday. The New Orleans Saints are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 14 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Saints' selections as they are made.

A look at each of New Orleans' scheduled selections:

Round 1, No. 14: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

My take: The Saints picked a position that has been on their radar since the end of the 2023 season, and it checks a lot of boxes for a New Orleans first-round selection. Fuaga was a team captain and two-year starter for Oregon State and played in the Senior Bowl, a game that has produced a lot of Saints players. The question is how fast can he start and where on the line he fits best. Fuaga said he's open to playing on the left side and has been training for that, even though he played right tackle in college. If the Saints move him to the left side, he'll compete with 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning. If they keep him on the right side, it could signal that the concerns about Ryan Ramczyk's knees are worse than they thought earlier in the offseason.

Key Stat: The Saints' offensive line ranked 28th in pass block win rate in 2023, according to ESPN Stats & Information, while their rushers averaged only 2.1 yards before contact (29th in the NFL). That stat highlights some of the issues the unit faced last year. New Orleans managed to settle some of its problems by removing Penning from the lineup after Derek Carr was sacked 17 times in the first six games, but between the questions about Penning and Ramczyk's health, the team needed a long-term solution at tackle.

What we're hearing about Fuaga: Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, said: "He's a really nimble, big human, and he's a bully. He just gets after people ... stays after people and plays to the whistle. ... He's played on the right side, I think he can play on the left side. He can play tackle, guard, he's versatile. ... Really good athlete, and he gets it done in both phases. ... I think he's going to be a day one starter."

What's next: The Saints have a gap between the second and fifth round, so it could be quiet Day 2. They might consider adding another wideout to pair with Chris Olave, and it would make sense to keep looking at offensive line options. They also might look at cornerbacks if they try to trade Marshon Lattimore over the summer. The long-term outlook at pass-rusher could also be something to address with Cameron Jordan turning 35 and new addition Chase Young on a one-year deal.

