Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- The 2024 NFL draft (on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday, April 25, in Detroit. The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to make six of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 21 selection of the first round.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Dolphins' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Miami's scheduled selections:

Robinson didn't record many sacks in college, but his physical traits are undeniable. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire

Round 1: No. 21: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

My take: At some point, the Dolphins may have a lot of money tied up in their outside linebackers room. But until then, this could end up being one of the better pass-rush rotations in the NFL. Robinson recorded fewer than 12 sacks in three collegiate seasons, but his physical traits jump off the tape. He has a powerful first step and will ideally fill the rotational role left by Andrew Van Ginkel's departure. Coach Mike McDaniel loves his pass-rushers and he gets an exciting one in Robinson.

Will he start as a rookie: Right away? Not unless he has a phenomenal training camp. But that's not why Miami drafted him. Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will start when the team's at full strength and Robinson will rotate in.

Is the pick for depth or does it fill a hole?: Both. Pass-rusher wasn't the biggest hole on the Dolphins' roster (they still don't have a starting right guard), but their depth at the position was a concern. Miami needed to add to its outside linebackers room, whether via the draft or free agency, and it found a player with a high ceiling, but notable floor.

What's next: This was Miami's first pick in the first round since 2021. The Dolphins will pick again at No. 55 overall, and could find a replacement for Robert Hunt at right guard. Kansas State's Cooper Beebe or UConn's Christian Haynes are possible options. They could also opt for a defensive tackle or even trade down and recoup some picks in the third or fourth rounds.

Remaining picks