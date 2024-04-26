EAGAN, Minn. -- The 2024 NFL draft (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 11 selection of the first round on Thursday night.
ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Vikings' selections as they are made.
A look at each of Minnesota's scheduled selections:
Round 1, No. 10 overall: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Round 1: No. 17 (from Jacksonville): Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama
Remaining picks
Round 4: No. 108
Round 6: No. 177 (from Carolina through Jacksonville)
Round 6: No. 203
Round 7: No. 230 (from Atlanta through Cleveland and Arizona)
Round 7: No. 232 (from Denver through San Francisco and Houston)