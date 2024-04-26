        <
          Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL draft picks: Selection analysis

          See why NFL scouts are excited about Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (1:42)

          Check out the plays that make Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy a top prospect in the 2024 NFL draft. (1:42)

          • Kevin Seifert, ESPN Staff WriterApr 26, 2024, 02:07 AM
              Kevin Seifert is a staff writer who covers the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL at ESPN. Kevin has covered the NFL for over 20 years, joining ESPN in 2008. He was previously a beat reporter for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Washington Times. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia. You can follow him via Twitter @SeifertESPN.
          EAGAN, Minn. -- The 2024 NFL draft (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 11 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

          ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Vikings' selections as they are made.

          A look at each of Minnesota's scheduled selections:

          Round 1, No. 10 overall: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

          Round 1: No. 17 (from Jacksonville): Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama

          Remaining picks

          Round 4: No. 108

          Round 6: No. 177 (from Carolina through Jacksonville)

          Round 6: No. 203

          Round 7: No. 230 (from Atlanta through Cleveland and Arizona)

          Round 7: No. 232 (from Denver through San Francisco and Houston)