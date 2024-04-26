Check out the plays that make Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy a top prospect in the 2024 NFL draft. (1:42)

EAGAN, Minn. -- The 2024 NFL draft (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began Thursday night in Detroit and will wrap up on Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 11 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Vikings' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Minnesota's scheduled selections:

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Round 1, No. 10 overall: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Round 1: No. 17 (from Jacksonville): Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama

Remaining picks

Round 4: No. 108

Round 6: No. 177 (from Carolina through Jacksonville)

Round 6: No. 203

Round 7: No. 230 (from Atlanta through Cleveland and Arizona)

Round 7: No. 232 (from Denver through San Francisco and Houston)