Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- The 2024 NFL draft (on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) began April 25 in Detroit. The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to make six of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 54 selection in the second round on Friday night.

ESPN will provide pick-by-pick analysis of each of the Browns' selections as they are made.

A look at each of Cleveland's scheduled selections:

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

Round 2: No. 54: Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

My take: The second round started with a run on defensive lineman, and the Browns made sure to get one of their own in Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr. A native of Ohio, Hall was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection in 2023 and was named the top defensive lineman at Senior Bowl practices as voted on by his teammates. Hall has a quick first step and could be a good compliment to Browns tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who is more of a run-stuffer.

Is this pick for depth or does it fill a hole?: Depth. Cleveland has an experienced defensive front led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. But multiple players who are over the age of 30. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz sees the defensive line as relief pitchers, wanting to routinely sub players in to keep them fresh. Hall, who doesn't turn 21 until June, gives the unit an infusion of youth and could work his way into the rotation.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Round 3: No. 85: Zak Zinter, G, Michigan

My take: The Browns continued to add quality depth on the second night of the draft. Zinter was a unanimous first-team All-American selection in 2023 and a three-time All-Big Ten selection during his college career. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at the NFL scouting combine that the Browns view themselves as "offensive line snobs" and the team invested in a player Berry viewed as a "rock solid all-around player."

All but one of Zinter's 42 starts in college came at left guard, making him a likely candidate to back up -- at some point, maybe replace -- Joel Bitonio, who turns 33 in October. Zinter broke his left tibia and fibula against Ohio State in November, but Berry said Zinter will be "ready to go" this spring.

Key Stat: Zinter allowed one sack and had one blown run block in 2023. He also did not commit a single penalty in 2023.

What's next: The Browns have four picks on the final day of the draft but, barring a trade, will have a long wait with their next selection coming in at No. 156 overall. Cleveland has a strong roster without many significant holes so could look to fill out the rest of the draft class with depth at positions such as wide receiver, running back and linebacker.

Remaining picks