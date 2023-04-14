        <
          Stanley Cup playoffs: Bracket, schedule, scores, highlights

          The 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs are here, as 16 teams compete for the most magnificent trophy in sports. The record-setting Boston Bruins are the No. 1 overall seed, but their path will be a tough one. Out West, the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche hope to continue their reign atop the league, after playing some of their best hockey as the regular season came to a close.

          But there are 14 other teams with an equal chance to win 16 games and raise the sacred chalice. After a grueling, 82-game campaign, the "second season" has arrived.

          Read on for the full playoff coverage from every first-round series all the way through the Stanley Cup Final.

          Note: The Central Division seeding has yet to be completed, pending Friday's Avalanche-Predators game.

          First round

          Atlantic Division

          No. 1 Boston Bruins vs. No. 4 Florida Panthers

          Regular-season records:

          • Bruins: 65-12-5, 135 points

          • Panthers: 42-32-8, 92 points

          Leading scorers:

          Schedule:

          Game 1 (at BOS): April 17, TBD
          Game 2 (at BOS): April 19, TBD
          Game 3 (at FLA): TBD
          Game 4 (at FLA): TBD
          Game 5 (at BOS): TBD
          Game 6 (at FLA): TBD
          Game 7 (at BOS): TBD

          No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          Regular-season records:

          • Maple Leafs: 50-21-11, 111 points

          • Lightning: 46-30-6, 98 points

          Leading scorers:

          Schedule:

          Game 1 (at TOR): April 18, TBD
          Game 2 (at TOR): April 20, TBD
          Game 3 (at TB): TBD
          Game 4 (at TB): TBD
          Game 5 (at TOR): TBD
          Game 6 (at TB): TBD
          Game 7 (at TOR): TBD

          Metro Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 New York Islanders

          Regular-season records:

          • Hurricanes: 52-21-9, 113 points

          • Islanders: 42-31-9, 93 points

          Leading scorers:

          Schedule:

          Game 1 (at CAR): April 17, TBD
          Game 2 (at CAR): April 19, TBD
          Game 3 (at NYI): TBD
          Game 4 (at NYI): TBD
          Game 5 (at CAR): TBD
          Game 6 (at NYI): TBD
          Game 7 (at CAR): TBD

          No. 2 New Jersey Devils vs. No. 3 New York Rangers

          Regular-season records:

          • Devils: 52-22-8, 112 points

          • Rangers: 47-22-13, 107 points

          Leading scorers:

          Schedule:

          Game 1 (at NJ): April 18, TBD
          Game 2 (at NJ): April 20, TBD
          Game 3 (at NYR): TBD
          Game 4 (at NYR): TBD
          Game 5 (at NJ): TBD
          Game 6 (at NYR): TBD
          Game 7 (at NJ): TBD

          Central Division

          No. 1 Dallas Stars OR Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 Seattle Kraken

          Regular-season records:

          • Stars: 47-21-14, 108 points

          • Avalanche: 50-24-7, 107 points

          • Kraken: 46-28-8, 100 points

          Leading scorers:

          Schedule:

          Game 1 (at DAL/COL): TBD
          Game 2 (at DAL/COL): TBD
          Game 3 (at SEA): TBD
          Game 4 (at SEA): TBD
          Game 5 (at DAL/COL): TBD
          Game 6 (at SEA): TBD
          Game 7 (at DAL/COL): TBD

          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche OR Dallas Stars vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild

          Regular-season records:

          • Avalanche: 50-24-7, 107 points

          • Stars: 47-21-14, 108 points

          • Wild: 46-25-11, 103 points

          Leading scorers:

          Schedule:

          Game 1 (at COL/DAL): TBD
          Game 2 (at COL/DAL): TBD
          Game 3 (at MIN): TBD
          Game 4 (at MIN): TBD
          Game 5 (at COL/DAL): TBD
          Game 6 (at MIN): TBD
          Game 7 (at COL/DAL): TBD

          Pacific Division

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 4 Winnipeg Jets

          Regular-season records:

          • Golden Knights: 51-22-9, 111 points

          • Jets: 46-33-3, 95 points

          Leading scorers:

          Schedule:

          Game 1 (at VGK): April 18, TBD
          Game 2 (at VGK): April 20, TBD
          Game 3 (at WPG): TBD
          Game 4 (at WPG): TBD
          Game 5 (at VGK): TBD
          Game 6 (at WPG): TBD
          Game 7 (at VGK): TBD

          No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings

          Regular-season records:

          • Oilers: 50-23-9, 109 points

          • Kings: 47-25-10, 104 points

          Leading scorers:

          Schedule:

          Game 1 (at EDM): April 17, TBD
          Game 2 (at EDM): April 19, TBD
          Game 3 (at LA): TBD
          Game 4 (at LA): TBD
          Game 5 (at EDM): TBD
          Game 6 (at LA): TBD
          Game 7 (at EDM): TBD