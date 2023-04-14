Relive all of Connor McDavid's 2022-23 regular-season goals for the Edmonton Oilers in just 64 seconds. (1:12)

The 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs are here, as 16 teams compete for the most magnificent trophy in sports. The record-setting Boston Bruins are the No. 1 overall seed, but their path will be a tough one. Out West, the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche hope to continue their reign atop the league, after playing some of their best hockey as the regular season came to a close.

But there are 14 other teams with an equal chance to win 16 games and raise the sacred chalice. After a grueling, 82-game campaign, the "second season" has arrived.

Read on for the full playoff coverage from every first-round series all the way through the Stanley Cup Final.

Note: The Central Division seeding has yet to be completed, pending Friday's Avalanche-Predators game.

First round

Atlantic: BOS-FLA | TOR-TB

Metro: CAR-NYI | NJ-NYR

Central: DAL/COL-SEA | COL/DAL-MIN

Pacific: VGK-WPG | EDM-LA

Atlantic Division

Regular-season records:

Bruins: 65-12-5, 135 points

Panthers: 42-32-8, 92 points

Leading scorers:

Bruins: RW David Pastrnak, 111 points (60 G, 51 A)

Panthers: LW Matthew Tkachuk, 109 points (40 G, 69 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at BOS): April 17, TBD

Game 2 (at BOS): April 19, TBD

Game 3 (at FLA): TBD

Game 4 (at FLA): TBD

Game 5 (at BOS): TBD

Game 6 (at FLA): TBD

Game 7 (at BOS): TBD

Regular-season records:

Maple Leafs: 50-21-11, 111 points

Lightning: 46-30-6, 98 points

Leading scorers:

Maple Leafs: RW Mitchell Marner, 99 points (30 G, 69 A)

Team: RW Nikita Kucherov, 113 points (30 G, 83 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at TOR): April 18, TBD

Game 2 (at TOR): April 20, TBD

Game 3 (at TB): TBD

Game 4 (at TB): TBD

Game 5 (at TOR): TBD

Game 6 (at TB): TBD

Game 7 (at TOR): TBD

Metro Division

Regular-season records:

Hurricanes: 52-21-9, 113 points

Islanders: 42-31-9, 93 points

Leading scorers:

Hurricanes: C Martin Necas, 71 points (28 G, 43 A)

Islanders: C Brock Nelson, 75 points (36 G, 39 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at CAR): April 17, TBD

Game 2 (at CAR): April 19, TBD

Game 3 (at NYI): TBD

Game 4 (at NYI): TBD

Game 5 (at CAR): TBD

Game 6 (at NYI): TBD

Game 7 (at CAR): TBD

Regular-season records:

Devils: 52-22-8, 112 points

Rangers: 47-22-13, 107 points

Leading scorers:

Devils: C Jack Hughes, 99 points (43 G, 56 A)

Rangers: LW Artemi Panarin, 92 points (29 G, 63 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at NJ): April 18, TBD

Game 2 (at NJ): April 20, TBD

Game 3 (at NYR): TBD

Game 4 (at NYR): TBD

Game 5 (at NJ): TBD

Game 6 (at NYR): TBD

Game 7 (at NJ): TBD

Central Division

Regular-season records:

Stars: 47-21-14, 108 points

Avalanche: 50-24-7, 107 points

Kraken: 46-28-8, 100 points

Leading scorers:

Stars: LW Jason Robertson, 109 points (46 G, 63 A)

Avalanche: C Nathan MacKinnon, 107 points (39 G, 68 A)

Kraken: LW Jared McCann, 70 points (40 G, 30 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at DAL/COL): TBD

Game 2 (at DAL/COL): TBD

Game 3 (at SEA): TBD

Game 4 (at SEA): TBD

Game 5 (at DAL/COL): TBD

Game 6 (at SEA): TBD

Game 7 (at DAL/COL): TBD

Regular-season records:

Avalanche: 50-24-7, 107 points

Stars: 47-21-14, 108 points

Wild: 46-25-11, 103 points

Leading scorers:

Avalanche: C Nathan MacKinnon, 107 points (39 G, 68 A)

Stars: LW Jason Robertson, 109 points (46 G, 63 A)

Wild: LW Kirill Kaprizov, 75 points (40 G, 35 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at COL/DAL): TBD

Game 2 (at COL/DAL): TBD

Game 3 (at MIN): TBD

Game 4 (at MIN): TBD

Game 5 (at COL/DAL): TBD

Game 6 (at MIN): TBD

Game 7 (at COL/DAL): TBD

Pacific Division

Regular-season records:

Golden Knights: 51-22-9, 111 points

Jets: 46-33-3, 95 points

Leading scorers:

Golden Knights: C Jack Eichel, 65 points (27 G, 38 A)

Jets: LW Kyle Connor, 80 points (31 G, 49 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at VGK): April 18, TBD

Game 2 (at VGK): April 20, TBD

Game 3 (at WPG): TBD

Game 4 (at WPG): TBD

Game 5 (at VGK): TBD

Game 6 (at WPG): TBD

Game 7 (at VGK): TBD

Regular-season records:

Oilers: 50-23-9, 109 points

Kings: 47-25-10, 104 points

Leading scorers:

Oilers: C Connor McDavid, 152 points (64 G, 88 A)

Kings: C Anze Kopitar, 72 points (27 G, 45 A), LW Kevin Fiala 72 points (23 G, 49 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at EDM): April 17, TBD

Game 2 (at EDM): April 19, TBD

Game 3 (at LA): TBD

Game 4 (at LA): TBD

Game 5 (at EDM): TBD

Game 6 (at LA): TBD

Game 7 (at EDM): TBD