Week 3 of the 2023 college football season features key SEC showdowns between No. 11 Tennessee and unranked Florida as well as No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State, while the No. 1 Georgia host rival South Carolina.

Elsewhere, North Carolina's Drake Maye plays host to Minnesota while coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes host cross-state rival Colorado State.

Here are the betting lines, money lines and totals for Week 3 of the college football season.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.

Bethune-Cookman at No. 22 Miami (NL)

Thursday, 7:30 PM ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Money Line: Bethune-Cookman (NL); Miami (NL)

Game Total: Not posted

FPI Favorite: Miami by 52.2 (99.7% chance to win outright)

No. 3 Florida State -27.5 at Boston College

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA), Chestnut Hill, MA

Money Line: Florida State (-15000); Boston College (+2200)

Game Total: 53.5

FPI Favorite: Florida State by 30.9 (96.7% chance to win outright)

No. 7 Penn State (NL) at Illinois

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL), Champaign, IL

Money Line: Penn State (-550); Illinois (+400)

Game Total: Not posted

FPI Favorite: Penn State by 17.3 (86.4% chance to win outright)

No. 14 LSU (NL) at Mississippi State

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Money Line: LSU (-385); Mississippi State (+300)

Game Total: Not posted

FPI Favorite: LSU by 7 (67.4% chance to win outright)

No. 15 Kansas State (NL) at Missouri

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

Money Line: Kansas State (-205); Missouri (+170)

Game Total: Not posted

FPI Favorite: Kansas State by 7.5 (68.7% chance to win outright)

Weber State at No. 12 Utah (NL)

Saturday, 2:00 PM ET, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Money Line: Weber State (NL); Utah (NL)

Game Total: Not posted

FPI Favorite: Utah by 31.4 (97.1% chance to win outright)

Central Michigan at No. 9 Notre Dame -34

Saturday, 2:30 PM ET, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

Money Line: Central Michigan (NL); Notre Dame (NL)

Game Total: 54.5

FPI Favorite: Notre Dame by 38 (98.6% chance to win outright)

South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia -27.5

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

Money Line: South Carolina (+2200); Georgia (-15000)

Game Total: 55

FPI Favorite: Georgia by 22.3 (91.8% chance to win outright)

No. 10 Alabama -32 at South Florida

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Money Line: Alabama (-10000); South Florida (+2000)

Game Total: 61.5

FPI Favorite: Alabama by 38.6 (98.6% chance to win outright)

San Diego State at No. 16 Oregon State -24

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

Money Line: San Diego State (+1350); Oregon State (-3500)

Game Total: 47

FPI Favorite: Oregon State by 29.7 (96.4% chance to win outright)

No. 19 Oklahoma -27 at Tulsa

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

Money Line: Oklahoma (-4500); Tulsa (+1550)

Game Total: 59.5

FPI Favorite: Oklahoma by 30.1 (96.4% chance to win outright)

Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina -7.5

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Money Line: Minnesota (+240); North Carolina (-305)

Game Total: 49

FPI Favorite: North Carolina by 9.3 (72.8% chance to win outright)

Northwestern at No. 21 Duke -18.5

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

Money Line: Northwestern (+650); Duke (-1000)

Game Total: 46.5

FPI Favorite: Duke by 9.4 (73% chance to win outright)

Western Michigan at No. 25 Iowa -29

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Money Line: Western Michigan (+2200); Iowa (-15000)

Game Total: 43

FPI Favorite: Iowa by 25.8 (94.2% chance to win outright)

Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State -27.5

Saturday, 4:00 PM ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

Money Line: Western Kentucky (NL); Ohio State (NL)

Game Total: 64

FPI Favorite: Ohio State by 31.9 (97.1% chance to win outright)

No. 8 Washington (NL) at Michigan State

Saturday, 5:00 PM ET, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

Money Line: Washington (NL); Michigan State (NL)

Game Total: Not posted

FPI Favorite: Washington by 6.3 (66.1% chance to win outright)

Northern Colorado at No. 23 Washington State (NL)

Saturday, 5:00 PM ET, Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

Money Line: Northern Colorado (NL); Washington State (NL)

Game Total: Not posted

FPI Favorite: Washington State by 44.1 (99.3% chance to win outright)

North Carolina Central at No. 24 UCLA (NL)

Saturday, 5:00 PM ET, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Money Line: North Carolina Central (NL); UCLA (NL)

Game Total: Not posted

FPI Favorite: UCLA by 46.8 (99.5% chance to win outright)

No. 11 Tennessee (NL) at Florida

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

Money Line: Tennessee (NL); Florida (NL)

Game Total: Not posted

FPI Favorite: Tennessee by 1.5 (53.8% chance to win outright)

Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan -40

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Money Line: Bowling Green (NL); Michigan (NL)

Game Total: 51.5

FPI Favorite: Michigan by 36.2 (98.2% chance to win outright)

Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss -20

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

Money Line: Georgia Tech (NL); Ole Miss (NL)

Game Total: 63

FPI Favorite: Ole Miss by 20.7 (90.2% chance to win outright)

Wyoming at No. 4 Texas -28

Saturday, 8:00 PM ET, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Money Line: Wyoming (NL); Texas (NL)

Game Total: 48.5

FPI Favorite: Texas by 32.6 (97.3% chance to win outright)

Hawai'i at No. 13 Oregon -38

Saturday, 8:00 PM ET, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

Money Line: Hawai'i (NL); Oregon (NL)

Game Total: 68

FPI Favorite: Oregon by 35.9 (98.2% chance to win outright)

Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado -22.5

Saturday, 10:00 PM ET, Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

Money Line: Colorado State (NL); Colorado (NL)

Game Total: 59

FPI Favorite: Colorado by 19 (88.2% chance to win outright)