The Global Chess League (GCL) has confirmed that five-time World Chess champions Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand as well as current World champion Ding Liren and four-time Women's World champion, Hou Yifan, will headline the tournament. A joint-venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, the global body governing chess, the inaugural edition of the GCL is expected to re-invent the coverage of the sport into a television/OTT-friendly experience and is set to take place from June 21 to July 2, 2023 in Dubai.

How is this different from existing tournaments?

Like the successful 2022 Chess Olympiad, the GCL is a team-based event, but differs from the 'World Cup of Chess' in that it is franchise based and a mixed-team event. Six players (including a minimum of two women, an 'icon' and one U-21 player) will form a team, of which there are six. They will face off in a double round-robin format, with each game between two franchises expected to last under 2.5 hours in a rapid format.

So why will this 're-invent' the sport?

To capitalize on the surge in popularity of chess during the pandemic as well as shows like The Queen's Gambit on streaming platforms, the GCL will aim to make chess a more television-friendly experience. This involves active commentary, the usage of technology and graphics to explain what's happening on the board to both hardcore and casual fans as well as leveraging innovative technologies like AI and VR experiences to engage fans.

What are the big names saying about it?

Magnus Carlsen:

"The Global Chess League will be a great new event in over-the-board chess that has never been done before. I am excited to be a part of this unique mixed-team format. Chess is played by many people worldwide, but it needs to catch up to other major sports as a spectator sport, and I am optimistic that GCL will contribute significantly to this. I look forward to meeting the team, competing against India's exciting new generation of players, and enjoying the league's team spirit."

Hold onto your seats, because lightning is about to strike. Introducing the legendary Grandmaster @vishy64theking, about to take the #GlobalChessLeague by storm. #GCL #TheBigMove pic.twitter.com/RHIRgOQDY4 - Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (@GCLlive) May 23, 2023

Ding Liren:

"Global Chess League appeared to be a fantastic opportunity from the moment I heard about it, and I was eager to participate. Not only is it an interesting format, but also, as an ICON player, I get to contribute to an exciting concept that will change the face of the chess world for years to come. Further, knowing that GCL will see participation from players worldwide, it will be a strong field, and I look forward to meeting all the players."

Who are the other big names taking part?

The GCL will feature icons like Magnus Carlsen, Viswanathan Anand, Ding Liren, and Jan-Krzysztof Duda.

World champions Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Leinier Domínguez, Alexander Grischuk Daniil Dubov as well as Grandmasters Vidit Gujrathi, Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaisi, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teimour Radjabov, Yi Wei, Yu Yangyi, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Richard Rapport, Kirill Shevchenko, and Salem Salah will take part.

Hou Yifan headlines the women's contingent which also features GMs Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Kateryna Lagno, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Tan Zhongyi, Nana Dzagnidze, Bella Khotenashvili, Nino Batsiashvili, Irina Krush, as well as International Master Polina Shuvalova, and 2018 European Women's Champion in rapid chess, Elisabeth Paehtz.

The U-21 contingent includes Indian prodigies like R. Praggnanandhaa, Raunak Sadhwani, and Nihal Sarin as well as GMs Jonas Buhl Bjerre, Javokhir Sindarov, and Andrey Esipenko.

Who's missing?

Perhaps the biggest name not yet confirmed to be part of the tournament is Ian Nepomniatchi, who faced off against Ding Liren and Magnus Carlsen in recent world championships as the World No. 2.

What's the prize money on offer

A record-breaking (in their own words) $1 million.