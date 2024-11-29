Open Extended Reactions

It's Game 4 in the World Chess Championship in Singapore as both D Gukesh and Ding Liren will look to take gain an early advantage with the scores being tied at 1.5 points each.

The reigning champion was off to a superb start, winning the opening game with black pieces while Gukesh came back well to draw the next game followed by earning a superb victory in the third game.

The Indian contender was excellent with his opening preparation in the third game, playing with accuracy and then capitalising on Ding's blunder in the middle game.

After the win, Gukesh said, "It feels great. The last two days I was happy with my play. My play today was even better, I feel good at the board and today I just managed to outplay my opponent which is always nice."

The victory marked Gukesh's first classical one against Ding, and the contender was very happy with performance: "It's always nice to win a game against such a strong opponent. I think it means more that I got a win in the World Championship."

After the opening three games, both players and their teams got a much-deserved break on Thursday. The fourth game of the match will take place on November 29, Friday and it will start at 2:30 PM IST, with Ding playing white.

The World Championship match is best of 14 games and with tiebreakers if they are needed. A score of 7.5 enough to win the championship with a point given for a win and 0.5 for a draw.

You can follow all the action on our blog below: