For all the drama and shape-shifting college athletics has endured this summer, this college football season should look relatively normal.

USC and UCLA -- and everyone else in that league -- are competing in a whole Pac-12 for one final, historic season. Big 12 blue bloods Oklahoma and Texas don't leave for the SEC until 2024, so Bedlam will be played one more time.

And the four-team College Football Playoff will frustrate fans -- and the No. 5 team in the country -- for one final season. The CFP selection committee will release its first of six rankings on Halloween, but each power conference has one pressing question that will impact the committee's top four on Selection Day. Here's a look at the biggest storyline and a playoff prediction for each: