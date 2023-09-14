We've reached Week 3 of the season and the Colorado Buffaloes remain the epicenter of the sport. But are they legit Pac-12 contenders? Before we really get answers with games against the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans, CU hosts its in-state rivals, the Colorado State Rams.

The Buffaloes' starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, has been one of the most talked-about QB transfers, but he's not the only transfer player who is off to a hot start.

While Week 3 might be light on high-profile games, it could be the perfect opportunity for some unexpected things to happen.

We asked college football insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg for insight on the hottest topics of the week, including what storylines we should be talking more about and what predictions we've already gotten wrong.

Jump to a section:

Colorado contending?

Under-the-radar storylines

Regrettable predictions

Transfer treasures | Upset picks

Emptying the notebook

After another impressive win, do coaches think Colorado is a legit contender? How much damage can the Buffaloes do in the Pac-12?