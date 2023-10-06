It's one of college football's mile markers. If Oklahoma and Texas are playing, it must be early October, conference play must be fully underway and it must be time to start getting serious. And when both the Sooners and Longhorns arrive in Dallas unbeaten -- as they are this year for the first time since 2011 -- it's time to get really serious.

A particularly big Red River Rivalry headlines Week 6, but in a season that is picking up momentum by the week, there's a lot more than just OU-Texas to track. Only a touchdown separates the top 13 teams in the SP+ rankings, and there's still room for a number of fun upstart stories. Unbeatens Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland and Louisville all have chances to take down big-name programs, and oh yeah, Alabama returns to College Station for the first time since a trendsetting loss in 2021.

Here's everything you need to follow in a loaded Week 6.

Big showdown in Big D

Bama goes back to A&M

SEC East heats up

Can we trust Ohio State?

ND-Louisville hard to figure

Best bets | Week 6 playlist

Small school showcase