Drama, edge-of-your-seat action and almost no upsets. It's been the theme of 2023, and it crystallized in Week 12. Big favorites were tested, we saw a heart-pounding evening session -- Washington holding off Oregon State and Mizzou nailing a last-second field goal to beat Florida -- and no team that was both ranked (in the CFP rankings) and favored actually lost.
The action itself is worth the price of admission. You didn't have to search very hard to be entertained Saturday. But what has actually changed of late in the college football universe?
Plenty, actually! And there's plenty that hasn't. Let's take a look.
Georgia is rolling
Michigan-Ohio State for everything
Clemson on rise, USC not
Late overachievers
Texas leans on lines
Jerry Kill's magic
Taking the long view
What CFP should look like
Heisman of week
Favorite games of week