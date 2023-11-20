        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          College football Week 12: What has changed and what hasn't

          Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire
          • Bill Connelly, ESPN Staff WriterNov 20, 2023, 02:00 AM
            Close
              Bill Connelly is a staff writer for ESPN.com.
            Follow on X

          Drama, edge-of-your-seat action and almost no upsets. It's been the theme of 2023, and it crystallized in Week 12. Big favorites were tested, we saw a heart-pounding evening session -- Washington holding off Oregon State and Mizzou nailing a last-second field goal to beat Florida -- and no team that was both ranked (in the CFP rankings) and favored actually lost.

          The action itself is worth the price of admission. You didn't have to search very hard to be entertained Saturday. But what has actually changed of late in the college football universe?

          Plenty, actually! And there's plenty that hasn't. Let's take a look.

          Jump to a section:
          Georgia is rolling
          Michigan-Ohio State for everything
          Clemson on rise, USC not
          Late overachievers
          Texas leans on lines
          Jerry Kill's magic
          Taking the long view
          What CFP should look like
          Heisman of week
          Favorite games of week