Projecting the College Football Playoff committee's top 8

Last year, Ohio State's wins against Penn State and Notre Dame were enough to push the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff without beating Michigan or winning the Big Ten East.

Even with the same résumé, repeating that feat could prove difficult this season.

With four undefeated teams remaining (Georgia, Michigan, Washington and Florida State) and three one-loss teams heading to their respective conference championship games (Texas, Alabama and Oregon), Ohio State will need some help to reach the CFP after losing The Game.

Again.

When asked about his team's playoff chances following the loss, Ohio State coach Ryan Day wasn't entire sure what they were up against in the other conferences.

"I think we have a very good team," he said. "We came up short today and it's devastating, but I believe in our players. I think we have a veteran team, I think we have a team that is solid in all three phases. I'd have to see what else is out there."

That's exactly what the committee will do on Selection Day.

If there are multiple upsets in Power 5 conference championship games, Ohio State will still have a shot -- just as it did last season after USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 title game and dropped out of the fourth spot. How far Ohio State falls in Tuesday's ranking will reveal how much help the Buckeyes will need this year.

Here's a prediction for Tuesday's penultimate CFP ranking, including where Ohio State might wind up: