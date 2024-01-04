MVPs for every 2023 Top 25 college football team

Open Extended Reactions

By now, all but two teams are looking ahead to the 2024 season. Bowls are over, team banquets have wrapped up and awards have been distributed.

But there's still time to look back at the most valuable players for the nation's top 25 teams, based on the final CFP rankings. I reached out to coaches and dove into the numbers to gauge the players who meant the most to their team's success in 2023. The goal also was to get a representative sample rather than only a list of quarterbacks. Although Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and several standout quarterbacks appear below, so do players at other positions who helped their teams throughout the fall.

Actual team MVP selections informed my picks but didn't completely determine them if there was some debate at the top.