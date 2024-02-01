Open Extended Reactions

Just when it looked like the winter college football transfer portal was winding down, college football's greatest coach retired and sparked a whole new wave of movement.

More than 2,000 players entered the portal in December, including several high-profile quarterbacks and a few former top recruits. Then, following the College Football Playoff National Championship, Alabama coach Nick Saban announced his retirement which, by rule, allowed Crimson Tide players a 30-day window to transfer.

Saban's departure, Bama's hiring of Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and UW's hiring of Arizona coach Jedd Fisch sent players from three highly ranked teams into the portal.

Five-star QB Julian Sayin and star freshman defensive back Caleb Downs left Alabama for Ohio State in the span of a few days. That came after Oregon and Ole Miss put together massive, and impressive, transfer classes.

Which move was best? Which player will have an impact on the upcoming College Football Playoff race? Which team still has questions to answer? Our experts break down all that's happened so far in the portal.

What was the best signing from the portal?