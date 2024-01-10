Open Extended Reactions

Nick Saban, considered among the greatest college football coaches of all time who won six national titles at Alabama, is retiring, sources told ESPN's Chris Low on Wednesday.

Saban, 72, just completed his 17th season at Alabama, which ended in a loss to eventual national champion Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

"I've always said that if you're thinking about retirement, you're probably already retired, and I'm not there yet," Saban told ESPN in November.

Saban went 292-71-1 in 28 seasons as a college head coach, a career that included seven national championships, 12 conference titles (11 SEC, 1 MAC) and 19 bowl game wins.

He also served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, going 15-17 in two seasons (2005-06).

Alabama has won at least 10 games in 16 straight seasons under Saban, the longest streak by any program in the AP Poll era (since 1936).