Arizona's Jedd Fisch has emerged as the target to be the next coach at Washington, sources told ESPN on Sunday. A deal is expected to come together in the near future, per sources, as Washington athletic director Troy Dannen has engaged Fisch in a second round of interviews and narrowed in on him as the choice.

Fisch is the only candidate to emerge for a second interview after an initial round of candidate calls in the wake of Kalen DeBoer's exit for Alabama. The sides were in discussions Sunday, per sources, and some finality was expected.

Sources later told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that Arizona scheduled a 6 p.m. ET staff meeting and a 6:30 p.m. ET team meeting, where Fisch is expected to announce his departure to Washington.

Fisch emerged from the group of candidates for multiple reasons, per ESPN sources. He brings experience building a program in the Big Ten, as he served as Michigan's offensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016.

He also worked as the quarterbacks coach for the Seahawks in 2010 under Pete Carroll, the longtime Seahawks coach who exited that position this past week. Brennan Carroll, Pete's son, is Fisch's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Fisch brings a plethora of college and professional experience, as he's been an offensive coordinator with the Vikings and Jaguars, the quarterbacks coach for the Patriots and has been a college offensive coordinator for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and for both Miami and UCLA.

Fisch's best work came this last season. Arizona finished the season on a seven-game winning streak, going 10-3 with a blowout of No. 12 Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl to cap the season.

Quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan emerged as some of the top young talents in the college football under Fisch. Their fates and futures will be closely watched this week.

Fisch's ability to recruit at a high level and his knowledge of recruiting the West Coast stood out to Washington brass.