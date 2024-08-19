Open Extended Reactions

Not every five-star recruit from the 2023 ESPN 300 was inserted into a starting role as a true freshman last fall, as their ranking would suggest. Sure, Kadyn Proctor started every game at offensive tackle for Alabama, but the top overall prospect, Malachi Nelson, hit the transfer portal after one season.

Circumstance and unknown variables can take precedent over pure talent and often it takes a year of seasoning or depth chart movement for elite prospects to break out in their second year. This ranking omitted any player who started more than two games and quarterbacks such as Jackson Arnold and Nico Iamaleava who broke out in a larger capacity as starters down the stretch of last season.

Nevertheless, keep an eye on these eight players this fall as most will have a significant role in their team vying for a College Football Playoff spot.