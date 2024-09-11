Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria's 0-0 draw against Rwanda in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Tuesday was enough to see the Super Eagles top their group, but coach Augustine Eguavoen was unhappy about a disallowed goal.

The 21st minute header from Ademola Lookman, which would have secured three points, was disallowed after the referee called them back for an infringement in the box, which left Eguavoen fuming.

He said after the game: "We scored a goal, everybody in the world and in that stadium knew it was a goal.

"Only one person thought otherwise, which is the referee. It's quite unfortunate but we playing a draw away from home, I don't think it's a bad result at all."

Despite the result, the former defender was happy with the performance, giving credit to the Rwandans for their stout defence.

He said: "It was an impressive performance by all standards. We came here with a game plan, not for a draw but to get the three points. Unfortunately, we didn't get it.

"The Rwandans respect us a lot and we respect them as well. They possessed the ball very well, but in their own half. And the way we structured was to find gaps behind them and try to go for goals. We dominated and we created chances.

"I have always told our boys that goals are always strength. When you score goals, you open up things. We had a couple of open chances that we could have buried.

"African football has really developed. the Rwandans were jubilating after the game, which meant they felt that they should have lost the game. They didn't get any clear cut chance."

Nigeria lead their group with four points, after beating Benin 3-0 in the opening fixture of the round.