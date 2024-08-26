        <
          Top 100 newcomers in college football this season

          Former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is part of a talented group of transfers and freshmen joining Ohio State. Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire
          Aug 26, 2024, 11:00 AM

          In this era of transfer portal transactions and constant roster turnover, attempting to keep up with who went where can be a dizzying exercise for even the most devoted college football fan. Consider this your cheat sheet: the top 100 newcomers you need to know for the 2024 season.

          We surveyed coaches and staffers throughout the country about their most impactful transfer portal additions and true freshman recruits. Here's who they predict will have breakout seasons.

          We sorted this list into groups, starting with a top-25 ranking of the best newcomers.

          There are dozens of other transfers and freshmen who will become starters and play important roles in the race to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, but these players stood out in preseason practice and have the talent and opportunity to be difference-makers.

          Top 25

          1. S Caleb Downs
          Transfer: Alabama to Ohio State

          Downs claimed a starting role during his debut season with the Crimson Tide and went on to become the first freshman to lead Alabama in tackles (107) since at least 1970. The Freshman All-American entered the portal after Nick Saban's retirement and surprised many by picking the Buckeyes. He's an elite addition in the Ohio State secondary who will be looked upon as a key playmaker within a team that harbors nation title aspirations.