Act I of the 2024 college football season ends on Saturday. Act II, the Headliners portion, begins with Georgia-Alabama in Week 5 and countless huge games after that. But for now, we finish the information-gathering portion of the season. And there's plenty of information left to gather.

On Saturday we'll learn whether Oklahoma is actually ready to compete with the SEC's elite, with the Sooners making their official league debut against maybe the hottest team in the country. We'll learn whether Lincoln Riley's USC is actually ready to handle Big Burly Manball. We'll learn who the Big 12 front-runner should be. We'll learn whether Clemson and/or Louisville are ready to be ACC vice-front-runners. We'll learn whether Notre Dame can avoid going 0-2 in MAC play.

As always, there's a lot to keep up with. Here's everything you need to know about Week 4.

Jump to a topic:

Tennessee-OU | Big-time Big Ten

Big 12 roller coaster | ACC favorites

Chaos picks | Week 4 playlist

Small school showcase