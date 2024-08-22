2024 Geico ESPN High School Football Kickoff: Top players to watch

Open Extended Reactions

Few things beat a Friday night lights atmosphere, and high school football stadiums across the country are just days from buzzing with excitement once again for the start of the 2024 season.

The ESPN High School Football Kickoff, which airs Thursday through Sunday on ESPN and ESPN2, allows fans to see some of the nation's top prospects and an early preview of the future of college football.

Over the course of those four days, ESPN's networks will air five games that feature two dozen recruits ranked in the 2025 ESPN 300 or 2026 ESPN Junior 300. Nearly 30 power conference programs will be represented with at least one committed prospect. Here are some of the many talented players to keep an eye on.

Thursday: Grayson (Georgia) at Thompson (Alabama), 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Grayson

DE Andre Fuller, 2025

Three-star | Georgia Tech commit

The Yellow Jackets are using in-state talent to build a potential top-25 recruiting class. Fuller, their top defensive line commit, is a good, productive player. He posts solid testing numbers but appears to move better on film, and he's tough taking on blocks because of his ability to play with leverage and his active hands. Fuller notched eight sacks and was among the leading tacklers as a junior for an 11-win Grayson team. With better natural size, the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder could make a case for the ESPN 300. Regardless, Fuller could end up being a steal for Georgia Tech.

Thompson

DE Jared Smith, 2025

ESPN 300 No. 28 | Auburn commit

Thompson has produced touted defensive prospects recently, including young Clemson tackle standout Peter Woods in 2023. Smith is among the school's next big-time prospects. He doesn't appear quite as ready to contribute as Woods was at this stage, but his upside is immense. Smith is a 6-foot-6 edge defender with elite length and a wingspan of more than 80 inches. He's explosive with excellent range and a high ceiling for development as a pass rusher as he grows into his frame and better uses his length. Smith transferred to Thompson in 2023 and as a result missed some game time. Now, with a full offseason at his new school, he seems to be just scratching the surface of his potential.

Underclass spotlight

Grayson OLB Tyler Atkinson; 2026

ESPN Junior 300 No. 11 | Undeclared

History has shown Atkinson will be all over the field. He's one of the premier prospects in the 2026 class as a versatile hybrid who impacts games in multiple ways, whether rushing the passer or dropping back and playing in space. He posted video game-like numbers in 2023, when he was credited with nearly 200 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He's a bit shy of ideal height and length, but his aggression and competitiveness set a high bar entering his junior season. Elite programs are coveting his mix of physical tools and production, with Georgia, Clemson and Auburn all in play.

Other notable prospects

Grayson: 2025 OT Nicolai Brooks (ESPN 300 No. 129); 2026 LB Anthony Davis Jr. (ESPN Junior 300 No. 257)

Thompson: 2025 S Anquon Fegans (ESPN 300 No. 36/Auburn commit); 2025 DT Nikolas Alston (three-star/Tulane commit), 2027 QB Trent Seaborn

Friday: Milton (Georgia) at American Heritage (Florida) 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Milton's C.J. Wiley, a Florida State commit, was a riser in the rankings this offseason. Milton High School

Milton

WR C.J. Wiley, 2025

ESPN 300 No. 174 | Florida State commit

A riser in the rankings this offseason, Wiley impressed during an in-person evaluation this spring with an MVP performance at the Under Armour Charlotte camp. A big target at over 6-foot-4, he helped Milton win a state title as a junior with more than 1,400 receiving yards. Wiley jumped into the ESPN 300 after proving he's more than just a big body. He has a nice blend of size and speed; he has posted 100-meter times under 11 seconds and has been recorded running more than 20 mph in games. If Wiley can continue to build upon his junior stats and strong offseason, he might not be done rising in the rankings.

American Heritage

RB Byron Louis, 2025

ESPN 300 No. 182 | Undeclared

Sony Michel (2014), Khalil Herbert (2016) and Mark Fletcher (2023) are all excellent American Heritage products from the last decade. Louis is their next back to know. The 200-pounder has been recorded at more than 21 mph on film, produces within the tackles and generates big plays in space. He ran for 1,000 yards as a junior and will likely be leaned on to carry the load again this year. Louis has the tools to do it. He's also an effective receiver out of the backfield, even if American Heritage hasn't asked him to fill that role much considering its glut of receiver talent. In-state Miami and Florida State are among the programs to watch for one of the highest-rated uncommitted backs.

Underclass spotlight

American Heritage QB Dia Bell, 2026

ESPN Junior 300 No. 8 | Texas commit

The Patriots have produced some elite college talent, but Bell is their most talented and highly touted quarterback in the ESPN 300 era. A rangy passer with good height and length, Bell has a smooth release and can be accurate. He completed 65% of his passes and threw for more than 1,900 yards as a sophomore. While still filling out his frame, he has good arm strength and throws a pretty deep ball. The potent passer is also a good enough athlete to make plays on the move and is the son of NBA veteran Raja Bell. A Texas commit, Bell could eventually take the baton from fellow former five-star QB Arch Manning.

Other notable prospects

American Heritage: 2025 S Gregory "Zae" Thomas (three-star/Florida State commit), 2026 WR Brandon Bennett (ESPN JR 300 No. 70), 2026 WR Malachi Toney (three-star/ Miami commit)

Milton: 2025 TE Ethan Barbour (ESPN 300 No. 50 / Georgia), 2025 TE Ryan Ghea (three State/Auburn commit), 2025 QB Luke Nickel (three-star/Miami)

Saturday: Bishop Gorman (Nevada) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Bishop Gorman

WR Derek Meadows, 2025

ESPN 300 No. 187 | LSU commit

The 6-foot-6 Meadows is one of the most intriguing prospects in the ESPN 300. He's a tall, lengthy target with excellent body control and good speed. Meadows is also an excellent track athlete and has the physical tools to be a big-time playmaker. Meadows hasn't had a breakout performance yet, logging 21 catches over the last two seasons, but Bishop Gorman is one of the nation's top programs and has fielded a strong run game alongside dynamic playmakers such as WR Zachariah Branch (2023/USC) and versatile TE Elija Lofton (2024/Miami). With several proven performers gone this season, Meadows looks poised to turn his physical tools into key production.

Saint Thomas Aquinas

CB Justice Fitzpatrick, 2026

ESPN Junior 300 No. 29 | Undeclared

Fitzpatrick initially jumped onto the radar because he's the younger brother of NFL star and 2015 ESPN 300 defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. But Justice is making a name for himself entering his junior season. He has a nice blend of size, speed, agility and willing physicality, providing all the ingredients for a versatile defensive back. He's already gaining interest based on his excellent physical tools. Fitzpatrick looks ready to step into a bigger role for a national power and continue to establish himself as one of the top defensive prospects in the class.

Underclass spotlight

Bishop Gorman ATH Jett Washington, 2026

ESPN Junior 300 No. 17 | Undeclared

Washington is a nephew of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and a pretty good basketball player in his own right, but he's one of the top football prospects in the 2026 class. A lengthy player, Washington contributes on both sides of the ball for Gorman but projects as a safety in college. He has excellent range to match his size and can be a sound open-field tackler. With his length, basketball background and good ball skills, he can high-point the ball and make plays in contested matchups. We think Washington is good for at least one big play per game given previous in-person evaluations.

Other notable prospects

Bishop Gorman: 2025 OG S.J. Alofaituli (ESPN 300 No. 10/Miami commit), 2025 OT Douglas Utu (ESPN 300 No. 13/Tennessee commit), 2025 OC Alai Kalaniuvalu (ESPN 300 No. 103/Oregon commit), 2026 DT James "Tank" Carrington (ESPN JR 300 No. 46), 2026 DE Prince Williams (three-star)

Saint Thomas Aquinas: 2025 OT Julian Marks (three-star/Kansas), 2025 S Travares Daniels II (three-star/Maryland commit), 2025 Tavius Horne Jr. (three-star/East Carolina commit)

Saturday: St. John Bosco (California) at Chaminade-Madonna (Florida), 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

St. John Bosco

DE Epi Sitanilei, 2025

Four-star | UCLA commit

The Braves lost several key defenders to Power 4 programs, but got a nice boost by the return of Sitanilei to their starting defensive line. He needs to continue to fill out his frame, which is a nice blend of height and length. Sitanilei was an MVP performer among defensive linemen at the Los Angeles Under Armour Camp this offseason. He displayed good flexibility, explosiveness and the tools to be a disruptive pass rusher. While Sitanilei is listed at defensive end, St. John Bosco will deploy him all over the field to create mismatches and get him loose. Keeping him home was a key in-state win for UCLA, and Sitanilei could quickly become an impact edge player.

Chaminade-Madonna

WR Jabari Brady, 2026

ESPN Junior 300 No. 13 | Undeclared

Last year, the Lions offense featured two elite 2024 wide receivers in potential impact Ohio State freshman Jeremiah Smith and Miami signee Joshisa "JoJo" Trader. Brady is the next top receiver to watch from this program. He's not quite as big as Smith, but brings a similar size and wide catch radius. Brady has excellent hands and body control. He can adjust to make tough catches and be a physical presence. Miami and Ohio State are among the programs nationwide showing interest, as are Oregon and Florida. Replacing the lost production from 2024 will be tough for the Lions, but Brady is a great place to start.

Underclass spotlight

Chaminade Madonna RB Derrek Cooper, 2026

ESPN Junior 300 No. 54 | Undeclared

Cooper is coming off a big offseason. He won MVP at both the Miami Under Armour Camp in March and at Future 50, which features the top 2026 prospects. He's listed at running back, but Cooper's versatility is a real strength. He could be an FBS prospect at corner, but prefers to play running back and displays the tools to excel at that spot. He has a nice blend of size and speed at roughly 6-1, 195 pounds and has been recorded at nearly 21 mph in game play. Cooper has good feet and vision as a runner. He's also an equally comfortable receiver, whether out of the backfield or split out wide, and has good hands and route-running ability for this stage. Cooper briefly committed to Georgia but has since reopened his recruitment. While the Lions lost some key playmakers, Cooper is one to watch as their next key offensive weapon.

Other notable prospects

Chaminade-Madonna: 2025 CB Chris Ewald (ESPN 300 No. 273/Miami commit), 2025 WR Koby Howard (three-star/Penn State commit), 2025 DT Donta Simpson Jr. (three-star/Miami commit), 2026 WR Denairius Gray (ESPN JR 300 No. 273/Auburn commit)

St. John Bosco: 2026 WR Daniel Odom (ESPN JR 300 No. 173), 2026 DE Dutch Horisk (three-star)

Sunday: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, (Georgia) at Baylor School (Tennessee) 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

LB Antoine Deslauriers, 2025

Three-star | Syracuse commit

Deslauriers is one of several international prospects in this matchup. A hulking figure at linebacker, the Syracuse commit more than just looks the part. He uses his strength to punish ball carriers. Deslauriers is an instinctive defender who quickly closes and delivers punishing hits. He's at his best attacking downhill, but can be an active presence and set the tone against the run as well.

Baylor School

WR Joakim Dodson, 2025

Three-star | Tennessee commit

The Vols are working on a top-10 recruiting class and Dodson, an in-state pickup lower down in the rankings, could end up being a steal. He lacks elite top-end speed, but moves smoothly and has good quickness to create separation as a route-runner and be slippery after the catch. He led Collierville High School as a junior in receptions (49) and touchdowns (seven) while also throwing and running for a score. This weekend provides a big stage for the Tennessee commit. He can create big plays with just a few touches and is someone to keep an eye on.

Underclassman spotlight

Baylor School RB David Gabriel Georges, 2027

Undeclared

For many, this will likely be an introduction to Georges, who hails from Canada but moved to the Baylor School to play football. Touches may be limited considering he joins a backfield that already has high three-star Shekai Mills-Knight. But it may be tough to keep Georges on the sideline based on his film. He's a young prospect with a nice frame and excellent vision for a running back at this stage. He's a smooth runner who can slash through defenses and exploit seams. He will also contribute on defense and special teams. Despite just entering his sophomore season and coming from outside the country, he's already garnering attention with reported offers from Ohio State, Oregon and Ole Miss.

Other notable prospects

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee: 2025 OL Justin Hasenhuetl (ESPN 300 No. 220/Georgia Tech commit), TE Marshall Pritchett (three-star/North Carolina commit), DT Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala (three-star/Wake Forest commit)

Baylor School: 2025 ATH Cameron Sparks (ESPN 300 No. 108), 2025 OG Jimmy Bryson (three-star/Georgia Tech commit), 2025 RB Shekai Mills-Knight (three-star/ Ole Miss commit), 2026 QB Briggs Cherry (three-star)