Hugo Mallo has been found guilty of assaulting a team mascot ahead of a LaLiga game in 2019. Getty

Former Celta Vigo captain Hugo Mallo has been found guilty of one count of sexual abuse towards a team mascot before a game in 2019, a Barcelona court ruled.

Prosecutors and the defendant had requested the payment of a fine if the Spanish player was found guilty.

Mallo, 33, has been ordered to pay €6,000 ($6,609) in compensation, that is €10 a day for the next 20 months, to the victim and a further €1,000 for non-pecuniary loss. In addition, Mallo will have to pay all legal costs of the trial.

The incident happened before a LaLiga match against Espanyol at the RCDE stadium on April 24, 2019, where Mallo touched the breasts of the woman who was wearing Espanyol's parakeet costume while players lined up to salute each other before kickoff.

Mallo now plays for Greek side Aris Salonica. In a statement issued on Thursday, he continued to deny any wrongdoing and added that he will appeal the verdict.